Wednesday’s Headlines Are Sticking Closer to Home

Regardless of which mode you use, people shouldn’t be traveling long distances so much, period. (The Guardian)
Google Maps will now show you the lowest-carbon route for a car trip, as well as information on airline emissions and hotel sustainability. (Grist)
What if 10 billion people lived in 165-story towers covering just o.02 percent of the Earth’s surface, with the rest reserved for wilderness? It sounds like something out of science fiction, and it’s not meant to be taken literally, but Planet City creator Liam Young says it shows the drastic measures that will be needed to prevent a climate catastrophe. (Fast Company)
New Jersey is standing in the way of New York City’s plan to implement congestion pricing. (Politico)
A study by consulting firm McKinsey found ways for Philadelphia transit agency SEPTA to save up to $117 million a year. (Inquirer)
Seattle’s new Northgate Station makes it much easier to get around by light rail. (Post-Intelligencer)
Vision Zero looks like it’s starting to work in Austin (Monitor). That’s not true in Cincinnati, where a city council candidate has some fresh ideas (Enquirer)
San Antonio’s $1.2 billion bond issue next year should including funding for a fully connected bike and pedestrian network. (San Antonio Report)
Walk Bike Nashville started a petition last year for a protected bike lane on a street where a driver killed an e-scooter rider Sunday. (Fox 17)
A German region wants to boost transit ridership and reduce driving by expanding service and lowering fares at the expense of car owners. (Eltis)
The battles linger on, but the war between cars and people is over in Toronto, and people won. (Sun)
The more far-flung the jobs in a region, the fewer are accessible via transit, biking, and walking -- or even a short, inexpensive car commute. And yet, in many states, economic development policies still contribute to long, burdensome commutes, especially for people who can't afford cars.
Let it be known: Amtrak is the fastest! Fastest-growing, that is. Since 1997, Amtrak ridership has grown 55 percent — faster than the general population, faster then GDP, faster than air travel, faster than driving, faster than any other mode of transportation. Even in a difficult political environment, more people are choosing Amtrak, according to […]
Covid-19 has understandably caused steep declines in public transit demand, but the pattern of that fall is important. Peak (rush hour) demand has fallen much more than all-day demand, mirroring a change in travel demand overall.
One reason why Congress may be so willing to eliminate dedicated funding for bicycle and pedestrian programs is the persistent notion that biking and walking are limited to cities, and therefore of no concern to rural legislators. Setting aside for a moment the arguments supporting a federal interest in urban transportation, the notion that nobody […]
Before I became your editor here at Streetsblog Capitol Hill, I was a reporter for WTOP, the DC area’s “most-listened-to” radio station. Its traffic reports “on the 8s” helped feed my ire toward auto-centrism – they wasted one out of every 10 minutes of airtime on an unintelligible litany of route numbers and exits. Meanwhile, […]