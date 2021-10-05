Tuesday’s Headlines Look Forward to Halloween

  • Oct. 31 is the latest arbitrary deadline for the House to pass the $1.2 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill. (The Hill)
  • Billion-dollar transit projects are cheaper when they’re broken up into multiple smaller contracts. (Eno Center for Transportation)
  • New transportation infrastructure must be environmentally sustainable to meet climate goals. (McKinsey)
  • If autonomous vehicles ever come to fruition, it will be a great opportunity to design safer cars. (Tech Crunch)
  • Road Island, Hawaii and New Jersey have the worst roads, while the best are in Tennessee, Wyoming and North Dakota. (U.S. News & World Report)
  • Denver’s new “climate czar” has a $40 million annual budget to spend on things like bike-share that lower greenhouse gas emissions. (Colorad0 Sun)
  • Seattle is offering commuters who used a temporarily closed bridge credits for car-free trips that they can use on transit, bike-shares, e-scooters or vanpools. (Cities Today)
  • The I-45 widening through Houston remains on hold as the Federal Highway Administration continues to evaluate whether it violates civil rights laws. (Community Impact)
  • More than half of Charlotte’s $13.5 billion transit plan would be devoted to the 29-mile Silver Line. (WFAE)
  • Milwaukee County’s $1.3 billion proposed budget uses federal stimulus funds to avoid transit cuts. (Journal-Sentinel)
  • A Nashville city council member wants to extend the city’s sidewalk cafe program, which expires in February. (News Channel 5)
  • Tulsa is bowing to business owners’ backlash and removing bike lanes. (KTUL)
  • Gainesville, the University of Florida and the Florida DOT are working together on a Vision Zero plan. (Sun)
  • University of Wisconsin police are using beer to tempt students into jaywalking so they can be ticketed — not really, it’s a parody article. (Daily Cardinal)

