Friday’s Headlines Want More Bike Lanes

Funding bike infrastructure has benefits for the climate, public health and economic development. (Vox)
Lyft has positioned itself as the “nice” alternative to Uber, but drivers tell a different story, and now they’re fleeing for newer ride-hailing startups. (Washington Post)
School districts around the country are facing acute shortages of bus drivers. (The Hill)
To become more equitable, transit agencies must acknowledge past mistakes, articulate a vision, create a process for users to participate in decisions, put transit in context of users’ lives and measure the results. (Transit Center)
The U.S. DOT is opening up $400 million in grants for bus fleets and facilities. (Transportation Today)
California — a state where Black people are much more likely to be cited for jaywalking — is considering decriminalizing walking across the street. (LAist)
Travis County has joined the opposition to the Texas DOT’s proposed widening of I-35 through Austin. (Community Impact)
The Washington, D.C. auditor’s office is investigating the district’s Vision Zero program, which has largely failed to reduce traffic deaths. (DCist)
Chicago is aiming to build 100 miles of new bike lanes by the end of next year. (Sun-Times)
Philadelphia is creating a team of bike cops whose job is to ticket motorists parked in bike and bus lanes. (Voice)
Three new light rail stations are opening in Seattle next month. (KING)
Hans Hughes, a beloved ambassador for downtown Phoenix was killed by a drunk driver while riding his bike. (Arizona Republic)
Gizmodo is sold on these new e-bikes from Specialized.
The New York Times took a bike ride with avid cyclist and former Talking Heads frontman David Byrne and the “American Utopia” cast.