Friday’s Headlines Want More Bike Lanes

  • Funding bike infrastructure has benefits for the climate, public health and economic development. (Vox)
  • Lyft has positioned itself as the “nice” alternative to Uber, but drivers tell a different story, and now they’re fleeing for newer ride-hailing startups. (Washington Post)
  • School districts around the country are facing acute shortages of bus drivers. (The Hill)
  • To become more equitable, transit agencies must acknowledge past mistakes, articulate a vision, create a process for users to participate in decisions, put transit in context of users’ lives and measure the results. (Transit Center)
  • The U.S. DOT is opening up $400 million in grants for bus fleets and facilities. (Transportation Today)
  • California — a state where Black people are much more likely to be cited for jaywalking — is considering decriminalizing walking across the street. (LAist)
  • Travis County has joined the opposition to the Texas DOT’s proposed widening of I-35 through Austin. (Community Impact)
  • The Washington, D.C. auditor’s office is investigating the district’s Vision Zero program, which has largely failed to reduce traffic deaths. (DCist)
  • Chicago is aiming to build 100 miles of new bike lanes by the end of next year. (Sun-Times)
  • Philadelphia is creating a team of bike cops whose job is to ticket motorists parked in bike and bus lanes. (Voice)
  • Three new light rail stations are opening in Seattle next month. (KING)
  • Hans Hughes, a beloved ambassador for downtown Phoenix was killed by a drunk driver while riding his bike. (Arizona Republic)
  • Gizmodo is sold on these new e-bikes from Specialized.
  • The New York Times took a bike ride with avid cyclist and former Talking Heads frontman David Byrne and the “American Utopia” cast.

