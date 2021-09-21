Tuesday’s Headlines Want You to Slow Down

Bicyclists, pacificists, and reasonable people everywhere are up in arms today about Courtland Milloy’s outrageous column, published last night on Washington Post’s website, in which he suggests drivers should go ahead and intentionally hit cyclists if they feel like it. By somehow casting people on bicycles as “bullies” and “terrorists” — for reasons that never become […]
If you get to work by transit or bike, you’re saving a lot of money on gas, but come tax season, Uncle Sam probably won’t be as generous to you as he’ll be to car commuters. The Tri-State Transportation Campaign took a look recently at the way tax benefits apply to different modes of transportation. Renata […]
Bikes are selling like hotcakes (hotcakes that can get you crosstown, that is!). Plus, electric buses are still so rare that when a city buys one, it's still news. That and the other headlines from around the nation.
Looking back at the year in transportation reform, there are certainly many reasons to be encouraged about what’s happening in cities around the United States. Here are some 2013 retrospectives from Streetsblog Network members that give snapshots of two places that are making progress on active transportation, and one where the prevailing dynamic is still […]