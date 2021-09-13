Monday’s Headlines Have Already About Had It

There may not be enough skilled workers to build all of the transit projects and other infrastructure in the Biden administration’s plans. (New York Times)
The Federal Transit Administration is releasing $2.2 billion in competitive grants for transit agencies that need more help with pandemic-related expenses. (Transportation Today)
The FTA is also asking for input on what criteria the agency should use to decide how to distribute grants. (Human Transit)
Mobility as a service — the idea of a streamlined system with all modes of transportation available through one app — remains a tantalizing dream. (Cities Today)
Micromobility companies are emphasizing equity. (TechCrunch)
Fifty years after the construction of North Charleston freeways displaced Black homes and businesses, residents are still fighting South Carolina DOT highway projects (Washington Post). Sadly, that’s not the only story about the disastrous effects of highway construction on Black communities in the paper recently — The Post also reported on similar projects in Northern Virginia.
And, The Post interviewed a top federal passenger rail official about plans to improve Amtrak service in the Northeast Corridor.
With a mayoral election looming, a Cleveland group is pushing candidates to boost funding for transit by taxing parking lots. (Scene)
Fatalities are up on San Francisco streets, and officials are considering lowering speed limits. (Chronicle)
Chicago cyclists used their own bodies to form a protected bike lane to illustrate the need for safer bike infrastructure. (5 Chicago)
In the 1970s, some American cities revolted against highway expansion and kept the worst excesses of the interstate construction spree in check. Those cities tend to be the most walkable and transit-oriented places in the nation today. But in Portland that legacy is in jeopardy.
Advocates in Portland, Ore. have sued to stop the expansion of an urban renewal era highway project — and possibly writing the next page in the playbook for fighting bad urban freeway redesigns across the U.S.
“It’s disproportionately Black and brown neighborhoods that were divided by highway projects because they didn’t have the political capital to resist,” Buttigieg said on Sunday. "We have a chance to get that right.”
