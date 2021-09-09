Thursday’s Headlines Are a Bit Distracted

Path Path
Dashboard screens have turned into “infotainment” devices that tempt digital natives to surf the web or play video games while behind the wheel instead of paying attention to the road. (
Slate)
The Conversation calls for more funding to remove urban freeways after the Senate cut the Biden administration’s initial $20 billion proposal down to just $1 billion. The U.S. needs to build hundreds of thousands of public chargers before Americans will consider switching to electric vehicles en masse. (
New York Times) President Biden spoke about the urgent need for action on climate change after touring Hurricane Ida damage in Louisiana. (
NPR) Who should pay for sidewalks? Tampa Mayor Jane Castor wants to charge developers, but builders say that will make housing more expensive, and taxpayers should foot the bill. (
Tampa Bay Times) Phoenix transit agency Valley Metro is seeking an extension of a half-penny sales tax for transportation. (
Arizona PBS) Philadelphia’s SEPTA is rebranding subways, trolleys and light rail as “the Metro” as part of a $40 million effort to make navigating the transit system easier. (
Inquirer) Kansas City is looking into potential extending its streetcar north over the Missouri River. (
Star) Entering the usually busy fall season, the Pittsburgh Port Authority is adding a second car to most trains. (
Post-Gazette) Long Beach police are looking for a man who shot and killed two people in a dispute over parking. (
CBS Los Angeles) Cleveland NIMBYs have fought off plans for bike-friendly sidewalks. (
Plain Dealer) San Diego is still widening roads despite pledges to shift away from cars. (
KPBS) A horse is a horse, of course, of course, and a bike lane’s no place for a horse, of course. (
BlogTO)