Friday’s Headlines Are … Wait, It Is Friday, Right?

More than 600 U.S. cities have adopted climate pledges, but most of them lack any teeth. The new UN climate report is giving them new urgency. (USA Today)
CityLab interviews EPA Administrator Michael Regan about how the infrastructure bill is a test of the Biden administration’s commitment to environmental justice.
Infrastructure is expensive and takes a long time to build, and historically, the U.S. has a tendency to throw good money after bad because we have a hard time thinking ahead or weighing consequences. (The Conversation)
Even though drivers are supposed to stay engaged when using driver-assist systems, they all work with no one in the driver’s seat. (Car and Driver)
As the U.S. plods towards an underwhelming federal infrastructure deal that will funnel billions into building new roads for drivers, Europe makes strides towards saving its most vulnerable road users and the climate.