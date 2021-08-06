Friday’s Headlines Are Ready for a Beer

Despite the clamor for walkable cities and biking’s growing popularity, urban streets are still designed and used more like highways because engineers still reject induced demand and politicians won’t stand up to the vocal minority, says urban planner Jeff Speck. (Governing)
The infrastructure bill focuses too much on roads and cars, but it could be the start of a sea change in federal climate policy. (The Atlantic)
Bipartisanship at its worst: Sens. Ted Cruz of Texas and Raphael Warnock of Georgia joined forces to add an entire freeway to the infrastructure bill. I-14 would be extended to run from Odessa across the Southeast to Augusta. (Midland Reporter-Telegram)
Bird will start automatically slowing down scooters in areas with lots of pedestrians, like school zones. (Mashable)
Uber and Lyft are facing a reckoning for seeking profitability through unfair labor practices. (Yahoo Finance)
Gig economy companies are officially filing to have a Prop 22-like measure put on the Massachusetts ballot classifying their workers as contractors. (The Hill)
Bike advocates want Phoenix to address the rising number of cyclist and pedestrian deaths. (AZ Central)
Two little-used freeway ramps are taking up some of the most valuable real estate in Minneapolist. (Mpls.St.Paul)
Progressive advocates are making the case that new infrastructure money would actually be best spent tearing urban highways down — and reinvesting in the Black and brown communities that those bad road projects tore apart decades ago.
How can federal policy encourage walkable street networks instead of highways and sprawl? Image: CNU The news coming out of Washington last week jacked up expectations for national transportation policy to new heights. Cabinet members Ray LaHood and Shaun Donovan announced a partnership to connect transportation and housing policy, branded as the "Sustainable Communities Initiative." […]