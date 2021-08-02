Monday’s Headlines Are Digging Into the Details

Soon we will learn the details of the infrastructure bill (Politico). But here’s what we know so far (Mass Transit Mag).
Just the topline numbers are available now, but progressives are fighting for more funding for transit and electric vehicles (E&E News). As Streetsblog has already pointed out, the transit/highway split is not favorable, to say the least.
Amtrak got less than President Biden wanted in the bipartisan infrastructure deal, and the money won’t go far because building rail in the U.S. is more expensive than any other country. (Slate)
Short-changing transit isn’t going to help fight climate change. (The Hill)
The Washington, D.C. city council shot down a proposal to keep the Metro bus circulator free, arguing that it would primarily benefit tourists and wealthy residents. (Post)
If you build it, will they come? Yes, say Boston cyclists fighting for better bike infrastructure. (Globe)
Cyclists are urging Houston to be aggressive about Complete Streets. (KHOU)
Huntsville, Alabama’s bike-share is in high demand. (WAFF)
Los Angeles is making it really hard to build bus shelters. (Curbed)
The Bay Area’s Valley Transit is not yet ready to resume light-rail service after a mass shooting, but is running bus rapid transit along those routes. (San Jose Mercury News)
The Metro Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority is seeking input on whether a new line should be light rail or BRT. (AJC)
Columbus, Ohio, is preparing to seek federal funding for an east-west BRT line. (Underground)
The University of Minnesota is tracking how many drivers stop for pedestrians. (Minnesota Daily)
Double-parking is bad enough, but this is ridiculous. (KRON)
Update 7/20: It has come to our attention that the complete draft of the Senate bill will include a hard commitment to bike-ped programs. Senate staff tells us that Sen. Barbara Boxer worked hard and was able to maintain her priorities in the bill, including dedicated federal support for bike infrastructure. More details will come out […]