Tuesday’s Headlines Are Faster Than a Speeding Bus

  • The White House was still negotiating with Republican senators on the infrastructure bill past a self-imposed Monday night deadline. (Associated Press)
  • Cheaper and faster than rail, many cities are turning to bus rapid transit as an alternative, but critics say BRT won’t fix America’s road-dominated suburbs. (Washington Post)
  • Removing urban freeways reduces pollution and improves nearby residents’ health — but only if those residents aren’t forced out by “green gentrification.” (Next City)
  • Tackling climate change means reducing auto dependence, which means reforming land use. (American Progress)
  • On-demand transit is no substitute for fixed routes. (Transit Center)
  • Uber was showing California drivers lower rates than passengers — minus added due to Prop 22 — raising transparency issues. (MarketWatch)
  • Chicago’s strategic transportation plan aims to improve transit and make streets safer for cyclists and pedestrians. (Sun-Times)
  • Construction on Pittsburgh’s downtown-to-Oakland BRT line could start before the end of the year. (Post-Gazette)
  • Omaha’s Metro Transit has a vision for a car-free city. (WOWT)
  • The Washington, D.C. police department is establishing a bike and scooter unit to get cops out of their cars. (DCist)
  • The Milwaukee streetcar returns to its regular hours Sunday. (WDJT)
  • Providence’s new city council passed a Complete Streets ordinance. (Journal)
  • Spin is launching a bike- and scooter-share program in Fort Collins. (North Forty News)
  • Gainesville, Florida, doesn’t deserve its bike-friendly designation. (Sun)

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

