Tuesday’s Headlines Got Pulled Over

  • Police are much more likely to stop Black drivers, and USA Today is calling for reform.
  • Surface transportation bills Congress is working on must boost funding for transit, prioritize climate change, encourage shifting to zero-emissions vehicles, undo the damage done by urban freeways and make streets safer. (Natural Resources Defense Council)
  • Cities from Stockholm (the 1-minute city) to Turin (the 1,000-minute city) are aping Paris’ concept of the 15-minute city, with twists. (Pop Up Cities)
  • Uber and Lyft are testing language and polling Massachusetts voters on whether they’d support a Prop 22- style labor law. (Boston Globe)
  • Austin has released plans for two underground light-rail lines. (KUT)
  • Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker signed a transportation bill that includes $200 million for roads and bridges $75 million for transit. (WWLP)
  • Colorado officials approved $238 million in transit funding for freeways, bus service and mobility hubs. (NBC 11)
  • The Ohio DOT has produced its first-ever walking and biking plan. Now the question is whether the state will actually implement it. (Columbus Underground)
  • San Francisco has scaled back plans to make over Market Street. (Examiner)
  • Portland is finally following through on reconfiguring deadly Division Street. (Bike Portland)
  • In Philadelphia, design firms are pitching plans to make Ben Franklin Parkway more park-like. (WHYY)
  • High demand for bikes in Minneapolis shows no signs of slowing down. (MinnPost)

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

Just How Bad Is the Final House Transportation Bill?

By Angie Schmitt |
Nobody was expecting the GOP-controlled House of Representatives to put together a transportation bill that did much for streets and transit in American cities. And they were right — there’s nothing to get excited about in the bill. But neither is it the total disaster for walking, biking, and transit it could have been. So how does the House bill […]