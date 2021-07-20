Tuesday’s Headlines Got Pulled Over

Police are much more likely to stop Black drivers, and USA Today is calling for reform.
Surface transportation bills Congress is working on must boost funding for transit, prioritize climate change, encourage shifting to zero-emissions vehicles, undo the damage done by urban freeways and make streets safer. (Natural Resources Defense Council)
Cities from Stockholm (the 1-minute city) to Turin (the 1,000-minute city) are aping Paris’ concept of the 15-minute city, with twists. (Pop Up Cities)
Uber and Lyft are testing language and polling Massachusetts voters on whether they’d support a Prop 22- style labor law. (Boston Globe)
Austin has released plans for two underground light-rail lines. (KUT)
Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker signed a transportation bill that includes $200 million for roads and bridges $75 million for transit. (WWLP)
Colorado officials approved $238 million in transit funding for freeways, bus service and mobility hubs. (NBC 11)
The Ohio DOT has produced its first-ever walking and biking plan. Now the question is whether the state will actually implement it. (Columbus Underground)
San Francisco has scaled back plans to make over Market Street. (Examiner)
Portland is finally following through on reconfiguring deadly Division Street. (Bike Portland)
In Philadelphia, design firms are pitching plans to make Ben Franklin Parkway more park-like. (WHYY)
High demand for bikes in Minneapolis shows no signs of slowing down. (MinnPost)
Nobody was expecting the GOP-controlled House of Representatives to put together a transportation bill that did much for streets and transit in American cities. And they were right — there’s nothing to get excited about in the bill. But neither is it the total disaster for walking, biking, and transit it could have been. So how does the House bill […]