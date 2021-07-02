Friday’s Headlines Are Working for the Weekend

The National Association of City Transportation Officials is a big fan of the surface transportation bill the House passed Thursday and its potential impact on climate change. But the bill — the subject of much partisan bickering — faces an unclear path in the Senate, where it might be folded into a much larger infrastructure bill. (Politico)
The U.S. DOT distributed $905 million in grants for 24 projects the agency says will reduce emissions. (Transport Topics)
More and more transit systems are getting back to normal service. Plus other news, including a massive House transportation bill, opposition to a highway widening in Portland, and the ups and downs of bike share.
Yesterday, the Senate passed both a three-month transportation extension and a six-year reauthorization bill (albeit with three years of funding), which the Senate hopes to workshop with the House in the fall. The bill’s name itself — the DRIVE Act — raised the hackles of transit advocates. Looking deeper, it seems those advocates have more […]
The House of Representatives approved the transportation bill conference report this afternoon by a vote of 373 to 52. [UPDATE 4:00 PM: The Senate has also approved the bill, 74-19.] This is a bill that’s been called “a death blow to mass transit” by the Amalgamated Transit Union, “a step backwards for America’s transportation system” […]
Yesterday, House Democrats released a draft bill that establishes a $494 billion, 5-year plan for the nation’s transportation infrastructure – but in spite of language to address climate change, and significant funding increases for rail and transit programs, the lion’s share of the bill’s funding would still go to roads and highways. The proposed legislation, […]
Congress passed a short-term spending bill that will renew funding for our existing car-focused infrastructure, missing an opportunity to reform a broken system that's killing our planet and its people.