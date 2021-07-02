Friday’s Headlines Are Working for the Weekend

  • The National Association of City Transportation Officials is a big fan of the surface transportation bill the House passed Thursday and its potential impact on climate change. But the bill — the subject of much partisan bickering — faces an unclear path in the Senate, where it might be folded into a much larger infrastructure bill. (Politico)
  • The U.S. DOT distributed $905 million in grants for 24 projects the agency says will reduce emissions. (Transport Topics)
  • Drivers go faster on empty roads because humans need objects for comparison to judge speed and distance. (State Smart Transportation Initiative)
  • A new treatment for asphalt can keep cities cooler by absorbing pollutants that trap the sun’s heat. (Vice)
  • Dedicated bus lanes, all-door boarding, transfer stations, headway maintenance and signal priority are five easy ways to improve bus service. (Commonwealth)
  • Uber and Lyft passengers have filed nearly 1,000 sexual assault claims against ride-share drivers. (Newsweek)
  • While the federal government has it on pause, the Texas DOT reopened public comment on widening I-45 through Houston. (Chronicle)
  • Minnesota is spending $57 million on two new bus rapid transit lines in hopes that better bus service will lure back riders. (Star Tribune)
  • A proposed Washington, D.C.-to-Baltimore maglev line is in a legal showdown with a developer over waterfront property the line needs. (Sun)
  • Toledo’s Vision Zero goal is to eliminate traffic deaths within 10 years. (Blade)
  • Kansas City is buying six new streetcars. (KSHB)
  • Montenegro owes China $1 billion for a “highway to nowhere,” and the expense might bankrupt the small Eastern European nation. (Jalopnik)

