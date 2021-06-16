Wednesday’s Headlines Make a Michigan Left

  • The American Prospect breaks down the eight infrastructure bills winding their way through Congress.
  • A bipartisan group of moderate senators is getting close to coming up with an infrastructure proposal, and it won’t include a gas tax hike or corporate tax hikes. (Politico)
  • When it comes to transportation, the end of the pandemic should not mean returning to the status quo, writes Massachusetts Sen. Ed Markey in Commonwealth.
  • Transportation doesn’t poll very well, so politicians should be talking about access to opportunities instead. (Human Transit)
  • Cadillac’s AI is much more polite than human drivers. (Axios)
  • Most crashes at intersections involve left turns, so maybe they should be banned. (Popular Mechanics)
  • Taxis are back, thanks to Uber and Lyft’s driver shortage and surge pricing. (The Points Guy)
  • Detroit is one of 28 U.S. cities considering removing urban freeways. (WDET)
  • Pothole-filled New Orleans is desperate for federal infrastructure funding. (Voice of America)
  • The Ben Franklin Parkway is a moat of cars separating Philadelphia’s cultural treasures from the rest of the city. (Philadelphia Citizen)
  • As the Fayetteville region grows and congestion gets worse, leaders are coming around to Complete Streets. (Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette)
  • London’s poorest neighborhoods also have the worst air, but policies like congestion pricing aim to change that. (The City Fix)
  • Here are the world’s most Instagram-worthy places to bike. (Travel + Leisure)

