Monday’s Headlines Kick Off Another Infrastructure Week

Many of transit agencies’ safety precautions are here to stay, as is the shift from rush-hour to all-day service (PBS). Post-pandemic, some agencies are also considering ditching fares as they grapple with equity issues (Pew Trust).
President Joe Biden and Secretary Pete Buttigieg have raised the Department of Transportation’s profile. But can they make lasting structural change? (Transit Center)
A bipartisan group of senators is eying a gas-tax hike as it seeks to hammer out an infrastructure agreement. (Insider)
Helmet laws tend to deter bike-riding and lead to police harassment. Infrastructure is really the only way to make cyclists safe. (Curbed)
During the pandemic, cities turned streets over to people, but now drivers want it back. (Slate)
Three-quarters of Boston residents want to keep that space for biking and outdoor dining. (Globe)
The D.C. Metro board voted to lower fares, extend hours and make service more frequent in an effort to lure riders back to transit. (Washington Post)
Also from The Post: Purple Line costs are coming under scrutiny again as Maryland seeks $183 million for consultants.
Denver transit ridership is starting to tick up, and the Regional Transportation District is increasing capacity and service. (Out There Colorado)
Buffalo became the first U.S. city to end parking minimums in 2017, and since then transit has become a higher priority and vacant spaces are being revitalized. (The Conversation)
Despite state cuts to transit, Milwaukee’s plans for contactless fares, east-west bus rapid transit and electrifying the bus fleet are still chugging along. (Journal-Sentinel)
Now is Atlanta residents’ last chance to weigh in on light rail or BRT for the Campbellton Corridor. (Saporta Report)
Will a Charlotte streetcar revitalize or gentrify Black neighborhoods? (Charlotte Post)
At the recent G7 summit, President Biden gave British Prime Minister Boris Johnson a $6,000 bike. Johnson reciprocated with … a photo of a Scottish mural. (Politic0)
Transit agencies forced to raise fares or cut service to close budget gaps would be eligible for $2 billion in emergency operating funds under legislation unveiled today by Senate Banking Committee Chairman Chris Dodd (D-CT) and seven other Democratic senators, including two members of the party’s leadership. Sens. Chris Dodd (D-CT), left, Charles Schumer (D-NY), […]