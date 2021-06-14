Monday’s Headlines Kick Off Another Infrastructure Week

  • Many of transit agencies’ safety precautions are here to stay, as is the shift from rush-hour to all-day service (PBS). Post-pandemic, some agencies are also considering ditching fares as they grapple with equity issues (Pew Trust).
  • President Joe Biden and Secretary Pete Buttigieg have raised the Department of Transportation’s profile. But can they make lasting structural change? (Transit Center)
  • A bipartisan group of senators is eying a gas-tax hike as it seeks to hammer out an infrastructure agreement. (Insider)
  • Helmet laws tend to deter bike-riding and lead to police harassment. Infrastructure is really the only way to make cyclists safe. (Curbed)
  • During the pandemic, cities turned streets over to people, but now drivers want it back. (Slate)
  • Three-quarters of Boston residents want to keep that space for biking and outdoor dining. (Globe)
  • The D.C. Metro board voted to lower fares, extend hours and make service more frequent in an effort to lure riders back to transit. (Washington Post)
  • Also from The Post: Purple Line costs are coming under scrutiny again as Maryland seeks $183 million for consultants.
  • Denver transit ridership is starting to tick up, and the Regional Transportation District is increasing capacity and service. (Out There Colorado)
  • Buffalo became the first U.S. city to end parking minimums in 2017, and since then transit has become a higher priority and vacant spaces are being revitalized. (The Conversation)
  • Despite state cuts to transit, Milwaukee’s plans for contactless fares, east-west bus rapid transit and electrifying the bus fleet are still chugging along. (Journal-Sentinel)
  • Now is Atlanta residents’ last chance to weigh in on light rail or BRT for the Campbellton Corridor. (Saporta Report)
  • Will a Charlotte streetcar revitalize or gentrify Black neighborhoods? (Charlotte Post)
  • At the recent G7 summit, President Biden gave British Prime Minister Boris Johnson a $6,000 bike. Johnson reciprocated with … a photo of a Scottish mural. (Politic0)

