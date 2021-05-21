Friday’s Headlines Are Many and Varied

The White House’s agreement with Uber and Lyft to fund trips to get vaccinated is drawing new scrutiny to his administration’s relationships with the ride-hailing giants. (ABC News)
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is reviving an Obama-era program encouraging local hiring for infrastructure projects that was reversed by the Trump administration. (Fortune)
House Republicans’ $400 billion alternative to Biden’s infrastructure proposal would only fund surface transportation at $100 billion above current levels and doesn’t include money for transit. (CNBC)
More than 25,000 people have commented on the new Manual for Uniform Traffic Control Devices urging the Federal Highway Administration to make rules for street design that are safer for people who aren’t driving. (NACTO)
History shows that people should be skeptical of new transportation technologies like flying cars, but those with the money usually make the rules. (City Lab)
The UK government is taking a step toward re-nationalizing rail by establishing a new agency that will set ticket prices and timetables. (BBC)
The Colorado DOT still thinks it can somehow not only pave its way out of congestion, but pave its way out of climate change. (CPR)
Three U.S. representatives from Georgia and Florida introduced a bill making it easier for smaller bus rapid transit and express lane projects to win federal funding. (Atlanta Voice)
Austin is charting new territory by considering displacement of minority communities when it expands transit. (Chronicle)
$40 million for fare-free transit is included in a Virginia transportation funding package. (WTOP)
The Charlotte Area Transit System can’t test a new streetcar because drivers keep parking in the tracks. (WSOC)
The head of the Maryland Transit Administration is headed to Vancouver. (Baltimore Sun)
A suspected drunk driver killed champion cyclist Gwen Inglis while she was riding in a bike lane in Colorado. (Cycling News)
Editor’s note: This year’s reauthorization of the federal transportation funding bill will be one of the most important opportunities in history for the nation’s advocates of livable streets, sustainable transportation and smart growth. But it’s going to be a complicated process. We’d like to demystify it for you, and to that end we’ll be featuring […]
Obama administration sends $3.5 billion in new taxpayer money to the mortgage arm of auto lender GMAC, making the federal government its majority shareholder (WaPo) The landscape of interest groups lobbying on climate change is getting big — crazy big (NYT Blogs) Build America Bonds are spurring a big uptick in municipal bond sales for […]
The House could take up a temporary rescue for the highway trust fund as soon as tomorrow, with $5 billion the most likely amount of funding, according to a Democratic leadership aide. That number exceeds the $3 billion sought by House transportation committee chairman Jim Oberstar (D-MN), who had hoped for a bare-bones patch to […]
President Obama today threw his weight behind significant new transportation spending as part of a broad jobs bill taking shape in Congress, with $50 billion slated for transit, roads, bridges, and ports and the administration endorsing "merit-based infrastructure investment that leverages federal dollars." President Obama gave a high-profile jobs speech today. (Photo: NYT) During his […]
Yesterday, U.S. DOT did something it hadn’t done for a decade: submit a surface transportation authorization bill to Congress. And what a bill it is. The $302 billion, four-year GROW AMERICA Act has several major reforms that would shift federal policy in a more multi-modal direction. One big change that we’ve noted before is that […]