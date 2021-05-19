Wednesday’s Headlines are in the Middle of the Week

  • A bipartisan compromise on infrastructure is looking increasingly unlikely. (American Prospect)
  • Corporate lobbyists are confident they can kill the taxes on the rich that President Biden wants to use to fund infrastructure by pressuring moderate Democrats. (Politico)
  • Undoing decades of pro-car policies is going to require bolder thinking. (City Observatory)
  • Mobility is the key to economic equity, and transit is the only clean way to achieve it. (City Lab)
  • We all make mistakes: Streets should be designed to account for common driver errors. (Smart Cities Dive)
  • It’s usually good policy to charge for parking, but maybe cut cancer patients a break? (Kaiser Health News)
  • The birthright: 24-hour subway service is back in New York City. (Times)
  • California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s $100-billion stimulus plan includes $300 million to wipe out traffic tickets for low-income residents. (Patch)
  • Opponents of the Transportation and Climate Initiative, an interstate cap-and-trade carbon plan, are trying to defeat it by falsely labeling it a tax. (Connecticut Mirror)
  • Metro Atlanta’s once-notorious smog is improving but still a problem. (WSB-TV)
  • Scooters are back in Dallas, and the Morning News is not happy.
  • Meanwhile, we are not happy because traffic jams are back in Australia as commuters shun transit. (The Guardian)
  • Hamburg is using sensor technology to protect cyclists and pedestrians (Intelligent Transport) which is why U.S. traffic engineers need to rewrite the uniform traffic manual for digital signaling (Streetsblog).
  • Dubai’s 20-year plan aims to bring 55 percent residents within a half-mile of a transit stop. (Khaleej Times)
  • The deaths of two college students wound up ending the era of sprawl in Monterrey and bringing new vibrancy to the city. (Clean Technica)

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

