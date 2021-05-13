Thursday’s Headlines Which We Posted Late (Sorry!)

  • The U.S. can end car supremacy by making it easier and faster to walk, bike or take transit than to drive. (The Week)
  • Trucks have gotten so big drivers can’t even see a child. They should be made safer or banned. (Treehugger)
  • Business owners often fight measures they fear would inconvenience driving customers, but data suggests businesses on “slow streets” during the pandemic actually saw a boost. (City Lab)
  • Almost every local leader surveyed by the National League of Cities says they need more federal funding for infrastructure. (Pew Trusts)
  • Federal rules should give cities more flexibility to paint bus lanes red. (Transit Center)
  • If an August pilot program is successful, the L.A. Metro would become the largest fare-free transit system in the world. (American Prospect)
  • The Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transit tried to keep secret 27 alternatives for a troubled light rail project. (Hawaii Public Radio)
  • The Oregon DOT is going down the same path that doomed the Columbia River Crossing 10 years ago. (City Observatory)
  • Colorado officials are fighting over whether to fund more roads or transit. (Denver Post)
  • A gas-tax hike with less money for the Skyway people-mover and more for trails is gaining traction in Jacksonville. (Daily Record)
  • St. Paul could reduce or eliminate parking minimums for new developments. (Pioneer Press)
  • A majority of the Charlotte city council is opposed to allowing duplexes and triplexes in single-family neighborhoods. (WCNC)
  • For Berkeley activist Najari Smith, biking is as much about community as it is about transportation. (Christian Science Monitor)

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG