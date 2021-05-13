Thursday’s Headlines Which We Posted Late (Sorry!)

The insistence that transit is a local priority while highways are a national concern has become an article of faith in the world of right-wing think tanks. But today highway spending mostly serves the same type of trips that Republicans purportedly believe are inappropriate for federal funding.
Let’s get this straight: skyrocketing gas prices are inspiring people to investigate their transportation options. More and more of them are taking transit. Is this really the time to take the axe to those transit systems’ budgets? When drivers switch to transit, they should be welcomed with on-time service and affordable fares that reinforce the […]