Tuesday’s Headlines A Bit Late Today (Sorry!)

President Biden’s forthcoming infrastructure plan is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to pivot away from cars and highways and toward transit, bikes and electric vehicles, according to Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. (Transport Topics)
A “fix it first” mentality will help Biden and other Democrats sell the infrastructure plan to the American people. (American Prospect)
Other states and cities — including Los Angeles, San Francisco and Oregon — are closely watching New York City’s implementation of congestion pricing. (Politico)
Transit agencies should be focusing more on freedom — giving people the ability to get to as many places as possible within a reasonable time. (Human Transit)
Colorado legislators released a plan to raise $4 billion for transportation, including funding for widening freeways (boo!) and transit projects (yay!). (Colorado Public Radio)
The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority is rethinking service cuts after criticism from federal lawmakers. (Boston Globe)
For the first time, Georgia is dedicating funding to the Metro Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority through a 50-cent fee on for-hire ground transportation. (Mass Transit Mag)
Tensions are running high as deadlines loom for a new I-5 bridge between Oregon and Washington. (Bike Portland)
Amtrak is working with private developers to renovate Baltimore’s Penn Station. (Sun)
North Charleston officials are making plans for safer streets in anticipation of growth from a bus rapid transit line. (Post and Courier)
Wilmington is building a new multi-use trail. (Star News)
D.C. residents, check out this interactive map of upcoming road and sidewalk projects. (DCist)
Tesla’s “full self-driving” autopilot would be hilarious if it weren’t so dangerous. (Road and Track)
Former Dallas Mavericks player Shawn Bradley announced today that he was struck by a driver while riding his bike, paralyzing the NBA star and reminding America that no one is safe from our national traffic violence epidemic until we commit to ending it.