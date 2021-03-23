Tuesday’s Headlines A Bit Late Today (Sorry!)

  • President Biden’s forthcoming infrastructure plan is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to pivot away from cars and highways and toward transit, bikes and electric vehicles, according to Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. (Transport Topics)
  • A “fix it first” mentality will help Biden and other Democrats sell the infrastructure plan to the American people. (American Prospect)
  • Other states and cities — including Los Angeles, San Francisco and Oregon — are closely watching New York City’s implementation of congestion pricing. (Politico)
  • Transit agencies should be focusing more on freedom — giving people the ability to get to as many places as possible within a reasonable time. (Human Transit)
  • Colorado legislators released a plan to raise $4 billion for transportation, including funding for widening freeways (boo!) and transit projects (yay!). (Colorado Public Radio)
  • The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority is rethinking service cuts after criticism from federal lawmakers. (Boston Globe)
  • For the first time, Georgia is dedicating funding to the Metro Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority through a 50-cent fee on for-hire ground transportation. (Mass Transit Mag)
  • Tensions are running high as deadlines loom for a new I-5 bridge between Oregon and Washington. (Bike Portland)
  • Amtrak is working with private developers to renovate Baltimore’s Penn Station. (Sun)
  • North Charleston officials are making plans for safer streets in anticipation of growth from a bus rapid transit line. (Post and Courier)
  • Wilmington is building a new multi-use trail. (Star News)
  • D.C. residents, check out this interactive map of upcoming road and sidewalk projects. (DCist)
  • Tesla’s “full self-driving” autopilot would be hilarious if it weren’t so dangerous. (Road and Track)

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

Shawn Bradley. Screenshot from Youtube

NBA Star Shawn Bradley Paralyzed in Crash

By Kea Wilson |
Former Dallas Mavericks player Shawn Bradley announced today that he was struck by a driver while riding his bike, paralyzing the NBA star and reminding America that no one is safe from our national traffic violence epidemic until we commit to ending it. 