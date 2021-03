Tuesday’s Headlines Are Far Out, Man

With gas-tax revenue dwindling, Oregon and Utah have started taxing drivers by the mile, and more states might follow ( Washington Post ). One of them is Pennsylvania, where Gov. Tom Wolfe recently announced he wants to phase out the gas tax and find an alternative ( NBC 10 ). The idea is also gaining steam on the federal level ( Bloomberg ). The National Highway Trust Fund is currently only kept afloat by frequent bailouts ( Eno Center for Transportation ).