Tuesday’s Headlines Which We Posted Late!

Another sign that SUV sales are out of control: Overall global emissions fell by 7 percent last year — but carbon emitted by SUVs actually grew slightly. (NPR)
President Biden should focus on infrastructure projects that create long-term jobs, not just those in construction. (Brookings Institute)
The Transport Politic has a database of all the U.S. transit projects scheduled to kick off in 2021.
Wealthy hospitals are profiting off of low-income car-crash victims by, instead of billing Medicaid, placing liens on their settlements for higher amounts. (New York Times)
Oregon Rep. Earl Blumenauer reintroduced two bills that would fund bike-shares and give tax breaks to people who commute by bike. (Bike Portland)
New Flyer, North America’s largest maker of city buses, has an autonomous prototype it hopes to put into production next year. Apparently fixed routes and low speeds make the task of self-driving a bit easier than for a car. (Forbes)
Investing $100 million a year in biking and walking infrastructure in Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic states could yield over $7 billion worth of health benefits. (Metro)
Colorado should tax polluting vehicles and invest $1 billion in transit, walking and bike infrastructure. (Colorado Politics)
Despite low toll collections during the pandemic, the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission has turned over three-quarters of the $450 million it owes PennDOT for public transit. (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)
London is facing legal challenges to pandemic programs that take street space away from cars and turn it over to people, on the grounds that such policies negatively impact the elderly, disabled and poor. (City Lab)
A city in central England is working on autonomous “very light rail” that’s cheaper to build than a streetcar line. (Trains)
Cars are deadly, but they’re not always the most dangerous thing kids encounter while walking to school. (WFLA)
