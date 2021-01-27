Wednesday’s Headlines as We Face Midweek

President Joe Biden continues to fill out his DOT. The head of the Massachusetts DOT has been chosen for a top post in the Federal Highway Administration but says she considers all road users equal (Boston Globe). Biden also appointed three Portland officials, including one who will head the U.S. DOT’s Office of Civil Rights. (Willamette Week)
Rural communities are counting on “Amtrak Joe” to reopen long-dormant passenger rail lines. (New York Times)
As part of his “Buy American” executive order, Biden pledged to replace the U.S. government fleet with all-electric vehicles. But the industry currently doesn’t have the capacity, so it could take years and be quite expensive. (CNBC)
Cities want a greater say in transportation spending so they can put money toward transit projects or tearing down freeways instead of widening them. (Houston Chronicle)
A new Uber report presents the ride-hailing company as a partner in transit’s recovery. But transit agencies should be skeptical of Uber’s motives and think carefully before signing on. (Bloomberg)
Electric bikes could outsell cars in Europe within the next decade (Electrek). They’re taking off in the U.S., too, but most American cities aren’t ready (Time).
San Francisco drivers have killed more than 200 people and injured 20,000 since the city set its sights on Vision Zero in 2014. (SF Chronicle)
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis is at odds with a new Regional Transportation District staffer who questioned the wisdom of a Boulder-to-Longmont light rail line. (Colorado Public Radio)
Phoenix is establishing a fund to help small businesses affected by light-rail construction. (Mass Transit Mag)
After a pandemic-related pause, St. Augustine is getting back to work on bike-sharing, transit-oriented development and pedestrian-friendly streets. (Record)
Arlington is expanding a deal with Via to provide on-demand transit at $3 to $5 per ride. (Government Technology)
Turin, Italy, turned an abandoned streetcar line into its first linear park. (City Lab)
Advocates are hopeful that incoming President Biden will fast-track congestion pricing so that they can still start in 2021. But how would such a thing happen? Here's our latest deep dive into the issue.
While President Barack Obama promoted wind power and cap-and-trade legislation, VP Joe Biden spent Earth Day talking up transit. Public radio’s "The Takeaway" reports that Biden held a presser at a bus maintenance facility in Landover, Maryland, to tout a $300 million investment in hybrid buses and other municipal vehicles as part of the federal […]