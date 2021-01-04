Monday’s Headlines to Really Start the New Year

Cities worldwide installed temporary bike and pedestrian facilities during the pandemic, and now they have a chance to permanently reconsider how much of the street they devote to cars. (Fast Company)
Car and Driver looks ahead to 2021’s safety trends, like Pete Buttigieg’s promise of a national Vision Zero strategy, a pilot program to lower speed limits nationwide, seizing reckless drivers’ vehicles and using ignition interlock to stop drunk driving.
Environment America‘s 2021 agenda includes expanding transit and electric vehicle charging stations in California, banning fossil-fuel-burning cars in Washington, EV rebates in Texas and a gas-tax hike in Missouri.
The $1 billion in the federal coronavirus stimulus bill for Bay Area transit agencies will stave off cuts for now, but the long-term funding picture remains unclear. (San Jose Mercury News)
Michigan transit agencies are also worried about what happens in October, when emergency COVID funds run out. (Detroit News)
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot wants to crack down on speeding drivers and raising the gas tax to help close a $1.2-billion budget deficit. (Tribune)
Austin built new bike lanes, lowered speed limits and reduced crashes at intersections in 2020. (KVUE)
Richmond’s new route system, including a bus rapid transit line, is dismantling the legacy of racism in transportation. (Greater Greater Washington)
The NAACP won a lawsuit against Charleston alleging that the city discriminates against African-American tourists who come to town for a “Black Bike Week” event. (WBTW)
The Texas DOT is making progress on complete streets, but not enough. (KFOX)
Uber is raising fares in Seattle as the city’s new minimum wage law for drivers takes effect. (KOMO)
Here’s the rosy scenario of a future where cars drive themselves: Instead of owning cars, people will summon autonomous vehicles, hop in, and head to their destination. With fewer cars to be stored, parking lots and garages will give way to development, eventually bringing down the cost of housing in tight markets through increased supply. […]
A single, 38-year-old transportation law has locked America into a car-dominated status quo for far too long — and advocates believe the next congress could be the ones to finally get our country out of the 1980s for good.