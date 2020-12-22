Tuesday’s Holly Jolly Headlines
Don’t forget our December donation drive! Click the yellow icon to keep our lights on for another year:
- Transit Center breaks down how the $14 billion for transit included in the new COVID-19 stimulus bill will be distributed.
- Consumers purchased a record $4.6 billion worth of bikes this year. Unfortunately, whether the boom lasts probably depends on the federal government. (The Verge)
- So what can Biden do for bikes? During his presidential campaign, transportation secretary nominee Pete Buttigieg’s plan was perhaps a bit auto-centric, but he committed to a national Complete Streets policy and had a solid record as mayor of South Bend (Bicycling). He’s also promised to tear down urban highways that have a racist past (Streetsblog).
- Cars are getting safer for drivers but more dangerous for pedestrians. Volvo is implementing new technology like auto-braking that should help — but that’s no substitute for reversing the primacy of cars over people. (Fast Company)
- Ford-owned Spin is deploying new e-scooters that warn pedestrians when they’re being ridden on the sidewalk. (Washington Post)
- With online delivery vehicles clogging streets, cities should be charging them to use the curb. (Fortune)
- Uber is pledging 10 million free or discounted rides for people going to get a COVID-19 vaccine (Fox Business). That’s cool — but it’s also a PR ploy for a company that continues to lose money and has gotten a lot of bad press (Quartz).
- Smart Growth America has a primer for championing Complete Streets in your community.
- A private company is pitching a partnership with Tampa to build a new streetcar line. (Tampa Bay Times)
- Austin’s Project Connect transit expansion plan has a new governing board. (American-Statesman)
- Minneapolis officials expect to pick a new route for the Bottineau Blue Line by the end of 2021. (Star Tribune)
- Raleigh received a $71-million federal grant for its first bus rapid transit line. (News & Observer)
- Boston is removing concrete bike-lane barriers on one notoriously dangerous street because drivers can’t seem to stop plowing into them. Guess they’ll just drift into the bike lane instead? (Globe)
- Celebrities, they’re just like other drivers: Atlanta Hawks guard Rajon Rondo shoved a woman in a dispute over parking, according to a lawsuit she filed. (Yahoo Sports)