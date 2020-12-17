Thursday’s Headlines to Make Your Day
And now the news:
- In light of Pete Buttigieg’s nomination for transportation secretary, Transportation for America revived its analysis of his plan as a presidential candidate. City Lab and Slate looked to his record as South Bend mayor for clues as to how he’ll run the department.
- Much of the coverage of Biden’s official announcement Wednesday focused on the fact that Buttigieg would be the first openly gay cabinet member confirmed by the Senate (USA Today, NBC News) and on his political ambition (CNN).
- Vox weighs in on the funding crisis facing transit agencies. The latest version of a new COVID-19 relief bill contains $15 billion for transit—less than half of what agencies say they need (Streetsblog USA).
- Who is hurt worst by transit cuts? Those who are dependent on it: people of color, health-care and service industry employees, and others who make low wages or work nontraditional hours. (Washington Post)
- Uber and Lyft are setting a minimum wage for California drivers, but it only covers time spent with a passenger in the car or going to pick one up, and drivers must work 15 hours a week to qualify. (The Verge)
- A driver killed two people crossing the street in San Antonio, and officials are blaming the victims for not using a crosswalk. (Express News)
- Montgomery County, Maryland’s plan for eliminating greenhouse gas emissions by 2035 includes expanding transit, biking and walking infrastructure. (Bethesda Magazine)
- Honolulu is rolling out its first bus-only lane in 30 years. (NRDC)
- A $290,000 federal grant will help Madison, Wisconsin, plan transit-oriented development along its new East-West BRT route. (State Journal)
- Bus service in Athens, Georgia, has been fare-free during the pandemic, and officials are debating whether to keep it that way. (Flagpole)
- As photos of extremely large vehicles dwarfed by even more absurdly huge vehicles go viral, even auto enthusiast website Jalopnik agrees — the trucks are too damn high.