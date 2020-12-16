Wednesday’s Headlines Include a Big Promotion

Despite having little formal policy expertise — although he did put out a detailed infrastructure plan during his presidential campaign — Pete Buttigieg is Joe Biden’s choice as transportation secretary. The former South Bend mayor only recently emerged as a strong candidate for the position (Politico). Streetsblog Chicago‘s John Greenfield is glad Biden didn’t pick the divisive ex-mayor Rahm Emmanuel, but as Streetsblog USA‘s Kea Wilson points out, some of the Black Lives Matter issues that dogged Emmanuel also apply to Buttigieg. Others, though, praised his ambition, Rust Belt background and on-the-ground experience.
Still no new money for transit agencies, but the Federal Transit Administration extended the deadline to apply for existing emergency funds. (Railway Age)
Uber has 30 days to pay a $59 million fine and answer questions about sexual assaults or lose its license to operate in California. (The Verge)
A divided Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority board approved drastic transit cuts that will take effect early next year, including reducing frequency, eliminating 20 bus routes and curtailing weekend commuter rail service. (NBC 10)
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan wants to raid $250 million from the state transportation trust fund to settle the Purple Line lawsuit, which could endanger other road and transit projects. (Maryland Matters)
Atlanta needs $2.6 billion to fix all the sidewalks, roads and bridges that are in disrepair, says its new transportation commissioner. For context, that’s about four times the city’s entire discretionary budget. (Saporta Report)
Oregon has sharply limited parking requirements statewide for attached homes and houses on small lots as part of the state’s 2019 “middle housing” law increasing density in single-family neighborhoods. (Sightline)
Austin received a $900,000 federal grant to help avoid displacing residents with the Project Connect transit expansion. (KUVE)
The FTA also announced a $41 million grant for Milwaukee’s East-West bus rapid transit line. (On Milwaukee)
Mayor Pete's transportation plan would create a national Vision Zero plan, charge drivers more for their use of the roads, build more public transit, and create "sustainable infrastructure" jobs — but it also has some proposals that might undermine all of it.