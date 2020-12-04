Friday’s Headlines as We Close Out the Week

A New York University study found no link between riding transit and respiratory diseases like the flu.
Speed cameras can take the racial bias out of traffic enforcement. (Smart Cities Dive)
The D.C. Metro’s announcement that it could be forced to cut weekend rail service prompted renewed calls for emergency transit funding from Congress. (Washington Post)
On the heels of several successful transit referendums around the country, Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles wants to put an $8- to 12-billion investment for light rail, buses, greenways and bike paths on the ballot. (WFAE)
Despite COVID setbacks and a deal with Virgin Trains falling apart, privately owned Florida rail company Brightline is planning to continue expanding and thinks it can compete with both cars and air travel. (Railway Technology)
Portland found that the fastest drivers tended to slow down on streets where the speed limit dropped from 25 to 20 miles per hour. (BikePortland)
Seattle’s Sound Transit signed a contract to buy wind energy to power light rail, saving $390,000 on electricity and cutting its greenhouse gas emissions by 70 percent. (Railway Age)
Philadelphia’s transit agency is committed to the King of Prussia rail line despite a rising price tag and questions about how to pay for it. (Inquirer)
A new Milwaukee bus rapid transit line is projected to start running in October, 2022. (Journal-Sentinel)
The time Australians have saved on commuting by working from home is equivalent to thousands of dollars a year. (The Conversation)
Twenty streets in Toronto are slated for dedicated bus lanes in the coming decade (blogTO). But before Americans get jealous, Toronto is also removing a temporary bike lane over cyclists’ outcry.
Germany is starting testing of autonomous buses (Intelligent Transport). Meanwhile, Waymo is building a whole fake city in Ohio to test driverless cars (Gizmodo).
Bill Lind is a big man. The director of the Center for Public Transportation at American Conservative stands well over six feet tall, and when he really gets going, he seems to loom even larger. Maybe that’s why he hates buses so much. “Those seats are designed for garden gnomes,” he said. A roundtable discussion yesterday […]
In a new report making the rounds this week, “More Development For Your Transit Dollar: An Analysis of 21 North American Transit Corridors,” the Institute for Transportation and Development Policy does two things. First, authors Walter Hook, Stephanie Lotshaw, and Annie Weinstock evaluate which factors determine the impact of urban transit on development, coming up […]
Given the tens of billions of dollars that L.A. will spend on transit over the next few decades, it's all the more important to invest it in ways that will be useful and attract riders. But since 2014, ridership has been dropping.
The opposition of some Republicans to any transportation policy that doesn’t follow the highway-oriented status quo seems to be reaching a fever pitch this election season. Just look to New Jersey, where Republican Governor Chris Christie just killed the ARC rail tunnel. Or to Wisconsin, where gubernatorial candidate Scott Walker has made opposition to rail […]
We continue our overview of what’s at stake in the big transit ballot initiatives this November with a look at Seattle. The first installment of this series examined Indianapolis. The transit expansion plan on the ballot in Seattle this November is a big one. Known as ST3, the proposal calls for a 62-mile expansion of grade-separated light rail extending […]