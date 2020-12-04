Friday’s Headlines as We Close Out the Week

  • A New York University study found no link between riding transit and respiratory diseases like the flu.
  • Speed cameras can take the racial bias out of traffic enforcement. (Smart Cities Dive)
  • The D.C. Metro’s announcement that it could be forced to cut weekend rail service prompted renewed calls for emergency transit funding from Congress. (Washington Post)
  • On the heels of several successful transit referendums around the country, Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles wants to put an $8- to 12-billion investment for light rail, buses, greenways and bike paths on the ballot. (WFAE)
  • Despite COVID setbacks and a deal with Virgin Trains falling apart, privately owned Florida rail company Brightline is planning to continue expanding and thinks it can compete with both cars and air travel. (Railway Technology)
  • Portland found that the fastest drivers tended to slow down on streets where the speed limit dropped from 25 to 20 miles per hour. (BikePortland)
  • Seattle’s Sound Transit signed a contract to buy wind energy to power light rail, saving $390,000 on electricity and cutting its greenhouse gas emissions by 70 percent. (Railway Age)
  • Philadelphia’s transit agency is committed to the King of Prussia rail line despite a rising price tag and questions about how to pay for it. (Inquirer)
  • A new Milwaukee bus rapid transit line is projected to start running in October, 2022. (Journal-Sentinel)
  • The time Australians have saved on commuting by working from home is equivalent to thousands of dollars a year. (The Conversation)
  • Twenty streets in Toronto are slated for dedicated bus lanes in the coming decade (blogTO). But before Americans get jealous, Toronto is also removing a temporary bike lane over cyclists’ outcry.
  • Germany is starting testing of autonomous buses (Intelligent Transport). Meanwhile, Waymo is building a whole fake city in Ohio to test driverless cars (Gizmodo).

