Friday’s Headlines to End a Crazy Week

  • ICYMI: In addition to Streetsblog‘s recap, Mass Transit Mag and Railway Age also have rundowns of transit referendum results.
  • The pandemic has shown that transit riders need buses more than trains. (Trains)
  • Wall Street is happy that Uber and Lyft can keep paying drivers next to nothing (Reuters) — but few others are (Streetsblog)
  • Cities should be building infrastructure for e-bikes and scooters while also ensuring equitable distribution and capping fleets to combat clutter. (The City Fix)
  • One problem with e-scooters are they’re silent, so pedestrians can’t hear them coming, but now a company is making ones that produce warning sounds. (Cities Today)
  • A ghost kitchen operator called REEF is buying up parking lots and turning them into “neighborhood hubs.” (Smart Cities Dive)
  • The private passenger rail company Brightline has been unable to find investors for a California-Las Vegas line. (International Rail Journal)
  • D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser signed a bill adding hundreds of traffic enforcement cameras to city streets, but it still needs congressional approval. (WKLA)
  • Pittsburgh’s narrow streets already make it good place to walk or bike, and the city is working to calm traffic even further. (City Paper)
  • The new Virginia board in charge of expanding passenger rail in the state just met for the first time. (Greater Greater Washington)
  • Opponents of widening I-30 through Little Rock are seeking to stop work on the project. (Arkansas Times)
  • Portland’s short blocks help make it a protest-friendly city, according to urban planner Jarrett Walker. (Oregon Public Broadcasting)
  • The UK has three tried-and-true methods for encouraging walking and cycling: Neighborhoods where everything’s close by, closing streets near schools to cars and scaling up successful initiatives. (The Conversation)

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

Monday’s Headlines from Around the Country

By Blake Aued |
Protests dominated the weekend, but the most noteworthy one featured Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey disagreeing with "Defund the Police" protesters — who then shouted at him to leave, which he did in an agonizing walk of shame. Plus the rest of the news.