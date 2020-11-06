Friday’s Headlines to End a Crazy Week

The pandemic has shown that transit riders need buses more than trains. (Trains)
Wall Street is happy that Uber and Lyft can keep paying drivers next to nothing (Reuters) — but few others are (Streetsblog)
Cities should be building infrastructure for e-bikes and scooters while also ensuring equitable distribution and capping fleets to combat clutter. (The City Fix)
One problem with e-scooters are they’re silent, so pedestrians can’t hear them coming, but now a company is making ones that produce warning sounds. (Cities Today)
A ghost kitchen operator called REEF is buying up parking lots and turning them into “neighborhood hubs.” (Smart Cities Dive)
The private passenger rail company Brightline has been unable to find investors for a California-Las Vegas line. (International Rail Journal)
D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser signed a bill adding hundreds of traffic enforcement cameras to city streets, but it still needs congressional approval. (WKLA)
Pittsburgh’s narrow streets already make it good place to walk or bike, and the city is working to calm traffic even further. (City Paper)
The new Virginia board in charge of expanding passenger rail in the state just met for the first time. (Greater Greater Washington)
Opponents of widening I-30 through Little Rock are seeking to stop work on the project. (Arkansas Times)
Portland’s short blocks help make it a protest-friendly city, according to urban planner Jarrett Walker. (Oregon Public Broadcasting)
The UK has three tried-and-true methods for encouraging walking and cycling: Neighborhoods where everything’s close by, closing streets near schools to cars and scaling up successful initiatives. (The Conversation)
