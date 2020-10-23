Friday’s Headlines (With No Mention of Last Night’s Debate)

No matter who wins the national election, the path to better transit will still run through progressive states and cities. (The Transport Politic)
Tesla is moving forward with fully self-driving cars even though the technology isn’t ready. And the company can do so, because autonomous vehicles are only lightly regulated. (Washington Post)
While Gen X and boomers tend to live in the suburbs and have the space to work from home, city-dwelling millennials still want to go into the office, as Metropolis reported…
…But working from home won’t cut emissions unless telecommuters don’t need their cars to make other kinds of trips, too. (GreenBiz)
City Lab asked an interesting question — with an obvious answer: No! Cities are not ready for the pandemic motorcycle boom. They should be passing restrictions on emissions and noise, not welcoming the two-wheeled mini-cars.
One reason pedestrian deaths are on the rise could be that car-less people are moving to dangerous, auto-centric Sun Belt cities and suburbs. (Planetizen)
A future Biden administration might try to force Uber and Lyft to classify drivers as employees, but it’s probably not high on the priority list. (Motley Fool)
Uber has $185 million to spend promoting Prop 22, but it’s pinching pennies on postage by claiming to be a nonprofit. (San Francisco Chronicle)
San Francisco is not on track to meet its goal of zero pedestrian deaths by 2024. Drivers have killed 19 people there so far this year. (Examiner)
The Governor’s Office of Highway Safety in Georgia tweeted a photo of a driver about to hit a person in a crosswalk, and then blamed pedestrians for getting hit. StreetsblogNYC called for every employee at the office to be fired (which didn’t happen … but the tweet was deleted!).
Charlotte is trying to undo 50 years of autocentric planning that divided and destroyed Black neighborhoods. (Agenda)
A federal judge ruled that New York City crosswalks don’t protect pedestrians who are blind or have bad eyesight. (Associated Press)
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot wants to raise the gas tax to help close a $1.2-billion budget shortfall. (NBC Chicago)
A minority of people — loud, but still a minority — oppose low-traffic neighborhoods in London. (The Guardian)
What makes a street successful? Does a street succeed when it’s economically productive, when it helps reduce carbon emissions, and when people can conveniently and safely get around using a variety of transportation modes, regardless of age, ability, or social status? Or does success boil down to moving as many cars as fast as possible? The way public agencies answer these […]
If Jane Doe rides her bike a mile to the post office and then back home, is it fair to assume she just avoided two miles of driving? And can we then assume that she prevented 2.2 pounds of carbon dioxide from being emitted? That’s more or less the way most agencies calculate averted vehicle-miles traveled. One […]