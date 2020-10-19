Monday’s Headlines to Start the Week

  • Rising traffic deaths during the pandemic have generally been attributed to drivers speeding on empty streets. But it may also be that the type of person who drives cautiously is staying home while the less risk-averse are out and about. (Curbed)
  • The new report, Pedestrians First, includes walkability data for 1,000 metro areas around the globe, and shows that U.S. cities are generally less walkable than those in other countries (Intelligent Transport). London, Paris, Bogota and Hong Kong top the list (The Guardian).
  • Even before the pandemic wiped out ridership, transit agencies were struggling. Now is a good time to fundamentally rethink how they operate, such as by eliminating fares. (Governing)
  • State officials continue to plead with Congress for transit funding. (Axios)
  • The Washington Supreme Court ruled that the state’s car-tab repeal is unconstitutional, restoring a key source of funding for transit. (The Urbanist)
  • The price tag for Honolulu’s troubled light rail line has risen another $832 million, to $9.9 billion. (Civil Beat)
  • The Twin Cities might shut down the Northstar commuter rail line because ridership has fallen by 95 percent. (Star-Tribune)
  • A Pennsylvania bill would make it easier to build protected bike lanes on state roads, which is good, but would give neighborhood associations veto power, which is bad. (WHYY)
  • The Utah DOT is encouraging walking and biking as a way to reduce congestion and help families stay healthy. (Deseret News)
  • Omaha is getting ready to open a bus-only lane for its new bus rapid transit line. (KETV)
  • Edinburgh closed streets in its historic district to traffic in July and plans to keep them that way (National Geographic). But in Athens, a plan to turn traffic-clogged streets into tree-lined pedestrian boulevards hasn’t gone so well (City Lab).
  • Speed traps for cyclists? Really, Toronto? (VICE)

