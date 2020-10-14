Wednesday’s Headlines to Get You Over the Hump

Without a national mask mandate, transit agencies are forced to use social distancing to alleviate fears of COVID-19. But the fixation on staying six feet apart could hinder efforts to return to normal capacity. (City Lab)
There are a few other ways transit agencies can fight the pandemic, though, including ultraviolet lights and disinfection robots. (Modern Diplomacy)
Without the need for a big gas engine, automakers can design electric vehicles pretty much however they want. No more giant, high deadly front ends? (Fast Company)
Uber and Lyft are taking their Prop 22 lobbying efforts too far. (New York Times)
The Week is begging Californians to vote down Prop 22. It’s nothing less than ruthless corporations’ attempt to create a permanent underclass of exploited workers in an effort to turn profits that might never come.
The Purple Line debacle could taint Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan’s reputation as a savvy businessman running an efficient government. (Washington Post)
When forced to choose between drivers in cars and people on foot, Houston usually goes with the former. (Texas Observer)
Time is running out to give input on metro Atlanta’s $29-billion transit wish list. (Sapora Report)
The Pittsburgh Port Authority is hiring its first-ever director of diversity and inclusion. (Post-Gazette)
The Kansas City streetcar received another federal grant, this one for $14 million, to finish a riverfront extension. (STL News)
Set your calendar (and prepare to be disappointed): Elon Musk said he’ll build a $25,000 Tesla in three years. (NY Times)
The proof is in the vote. (Image: UrbanSTL) Reports of transit-related victories are coming from two cities with bloggers in the Streetsblog Network this morning. First, from St. Louis, the news that Proposition A — a half-cent sales tax to fund St. Louis County’s Metro operations — passed, with 63 percent of voters approving. The […]
While federal transit funding stagnates, the nation’s largest rail and bus systems have been delaying critical maintenance projects. Without sustained efforts to fix infrastructure and vehicles, the effects of deteriorating service in big American cities could ripple across the national economy, according to a new report from the Regional Plan Association [PDF]. RPA focuses on ten of the nation’s largest transit agencies […]
What do you do if your bus service is cut by a third? If you’re Metropolitan Congregations United in St. Louis, you hold a ballot initiative – and win. What if your transit system neglects less affluent areas compared to the wealthy part of town? If you’re the L.A. Bus Riders’ Union, you bring a […]