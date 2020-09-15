Tuesday’s Headlines from Around Our Land

Uber’s push to go emissions-free by 2040 will require a whole new, more efficient electric grid to succeed. (Quartz)
Traffic stops in Minneapolis are down 80 percent since George Floyd’s death at the hands of a police officer, but the department is still pulling over a disproportionate number of Black drivers. (Bloomberg)
A Georgia sheriff’s deputy beat and choked a Black passenger who was riding in a Lyft that the deputy pulled over for a broken taillight. The deputy has been fired. (ABC News)
Philadelphia Magazine reimagines the City of Brotherly Love as an urbanist’s paradise, with cars banned from the center of town, a train on deadly Roosevelt Boulevard, sunken expressways, and cheaper and more frequent transit.
In the wake of ridership plummeting during the pandemic, Jacksonville is pivoting from fixed-route bus service to on-demand shuttles, while Miami is offering ride-hailing vouchers. (South Florida Reporter)
Five workers were injured when an Atlanta parking deck collapsed for the second time. (11 Alive)
With Baltimore transit once again on the chopping block, the Sun revisits how drivers killed off the streetcar system in the 1960s.
Washington, D.C.’s streetcar and circulator will return to normal service on Sunday. (DCist)
Portland’s new electric bike-share bikes have arrived, and BikePortland gives them two thumbs up.
Uber is back in court this week trying to keep London from revoking its license. (Business Insider)
Tokyo is making creative use of the space underneath its elevated railways. (City Lab)
The British city of Leeds is offering residents free e-bikes for two weeks in an effort to get them out of their cars. (CNBC)
A coalition of mayors wants Congress to declare a "Marshall Plan" against climate change by spending on mass transit to curb air pollution in their cities.
The mayors of Atlanta, Honolulu, St. Paul, Pittsburgh, and Portland, Ore., implored senators at a climate hearing on Capitol Hill last week to invest in renewable-energy programs in order to create jobs and fund bus and rail systems, with the goal of weening people off gas-polluting vehicles.
Earth Day is a week from tomorrow. How many people will drive to their local environmental festival without even a second thought to how they got there? The Amalgamated Transit Union and the Sierra Club will announce tomorrow that they are joining forces to highlight the connection between transportation and climate change. Transit is important, […]
The threat of service reductions and fare increases always loomed large over the transfer of Long Island Bus service to a private operator. After Nassau County refused to assume its share of costs for the service, international private transit provider Veolia Transport was brought on to take over from the New York MTA at the beginning of the […]
Since 2000, the Atlanta region has grown by more than 1.5 million people, or over 25 percent, but transit service is not keeping up. Both rail and bus ridership on MARTA, the major regional transit provider, have fallen dramatically in recent years.