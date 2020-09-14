Monday’s Headlines to Start Your Week Right

  • Joe Biden will tackle climate change if he’s elected president, while Donald Trump plans to spend his second term lifting as many regulations on the oil and gas industry as possible. (Reuters)
  • Members of the public who serve on a U.K. climate assembly want to ban SUVs and tax frequent flyers. (The Guardian)
  • The American Public Transportation Association released a unified set of COVID-19 safety guidelines in hopes of enticing riders back onto buses and trains. (Smart Cities Dive)
  • Cities and states are reopening, but most Americans are still traveling less than they did before the pandemic began. (Bloomberg)
  • Reminder: Filling out a Census form will help your city get more transit funding. (Philadelphia Tribune)
  • Baltimore residents are still mad at Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan for killing the Red Line five years ago. (Sun)
  • Two federal grants totaling $49 million will fund multi-use paths, bike lanes, traffic calming and Complete Streets improvement in Tampa. (Tampa Bay Times)
  • Remember taxis? They’re still around, and they’re ready to take you places if Uber and Lyft bail on California. (San Francisco Chronicle)
  • Southern California’s bike infrastructure is so bad that some people ride on the freeway. (Orange County Register)
  • Just days after rolling out a new fleet, Portland’s Biketown bike-share suspended service due to hazardous air quality. (Willamette Week)
  • The city councilwoman who led the fight to spike the streetcar in Arlington, Virginia says she has no regrets as she runs for re-election. (Inside NOVA)
  • The Nashville City Council will vote Tuesday on sidewalk and parking-lot dining. (WZTV)
  • San Antonio is seeking public input on where to build new bike lanes. (Express-News)
  • Bay Area Rapid Transit is looking for ideas on what to do with old train cars. (CBS San Francisco)

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

Can We Bike Our Way to a Stable Climate?

By Tony Dutzik |
Crossposted from the Frontier Group.  Earlier this week, I had the chance to talk about the role of bicycling in addressing climate change at the National Bike Summit in Washington, D.C., sponsored by the League of American Bicyclists. The conversation was framed around the Paris climate agreement – the pact signed by 195 nations in December […]

Today’s Headlines

By Tanya Snyder |
In Inaugural Speech, Obama Pledges Action on Cities, Infrastructure, Climate (Next City, Transpo Nation) Can Obama Really Do Anything on Climate Change? (WaPo) How DC’s Metro Handled the Inauguration Throngs: Intent (HuffPo) vs. Reality (AP) House Transportation Committee Gets to Work This Week (The Hill) On MLK Day, Reflecting on Transportation Apartheid (and What to […]