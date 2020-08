Friday’s Headlines From Around the World

The California Court of Appeals gave Uber and Lyft a reprieve on a Friday deadline to reclassify drivers as employees, so neither will follow through on threats to pull out of the state ( CNN ). In a podcast interview, Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi argued that the company can’t hire 50,000 people overnight ( The Verge ). New York Magazine noted that “Pivot Schooled” co-host Scott Galloway pushed back, accusing Uber of exacerbating inequality. And the New York Times published letters from a union leader and a former Uber employee criticizing Khosrowshahi’s proposal for a gig economy benefits fund.