Friday’s Headlines from All Over

Dangerous cars are largely responsible for the growth in city police forces. Now, both cars and police are threats to the health and safety of Black and brown communities, and defunding police will require more funding for transit. (Next City)
In California — which is becoming increasingly hostile to Uber and Lyft — the labor commissioner is suing the ride-hailing apps for wage theft. (The Verge)
Friends of Streetsblog The War on Cars‘ latest podcast is about the disturbing trend of right-wing extremists using vehicles as weapons to attack protestors.
Sometimes drivers aren’t malevolent, but merely out of control — though the result is often the same. As more people dine in makeshift outdoor spaces, cars are crashing the party. (Bloomberg)