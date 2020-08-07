Friday’s Headlines from All Over

  • Dangerous cars are largely responsible for the growth in city police forces. Now, both cars and police are threats to the health and safety of Black and brown communities, and defunding police will require more funding for transit. (Next City)
  • In California — which is becoming increasingly hostile to Uber and Lyft — the labor commissioner is suing the ride-hailing apps for wage theft. (The Verge)
  • Friends of Streetsblog The War on Cars‘ latest podcast is about the disturbing trend of right-wing extremists using vehicles as weapons to attack protestors.
  • Sometimes drivers aren’t malevolent, but merely out of control — though the result is often the same. As more people dine in makeshift outdoor spaces, cars are crashing the party. (Bloomberg)
  • Elon Musk proved once again in an Automotive News interview that he has no idea what he’s doing. (Jalopnik)
  • Police serving on San Francisco transit will receive anti-racism and mental health training, and BART is doubling the budget for unarmed ambassadors. (Transit Center)
  • Congress will vote on a $929-million grant for Minneapolis’s Southwest light rail line. (Star Tribune)
  • Downtown Cleveland residents want to raise taxes to fund transit. (Plain Dealer)
  • Houston’s new development rules encourage walkable, transit-oriented development. (Community Impact)
  • A Boston Magazine writer says he’s buying a car, even though he hates them.
  • Cincinnati’s ghost streetcar will carry passengers once again. (WLWT)
  • New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu signed the nation’s first law governing flying cars. (Smart Cities Dive)
  • Hero Trump interviewer Jonathan Swan reacts to the Washington, D.C. streetcar. (DCist)
  • Miss Manners does not approve of yelling at people who are walking in the bike lane. (Washington Post)

