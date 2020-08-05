Thursday’s Headlines from All Over the Place

Self-driving cars are nothing new — they’ve been a dream of automakers for 100 years. Today, they’re still a novelty, but a sea change is coming in the next few decades (One Zero). Former Obama advisor Peter Orszag disagrees that the technology isn’t ready, though. He thinks it’s lack of federal policy that’s holding them back (Bloomberg).
A study in the upcoming Journal of Urban Health directly ties lack of investment in transportation to health disparities in low-income communities of color. (Doc Wire News)
Jalopnik holds out some slim hope that former Toyota executive and new Ford CEO Jim Hackett will go back to making smaller, safer and more fuel-efficient cars.
Joe Biden put out an auto erotic campaign ad that looked more like an Onion parody (Twitter), but at least Biden isn’t proposing making it harder for people to divest from fossil fuel stocks as President Trump’s Labor Department is doing, The New Yorker reported yesterday.
Under pressure from NIMBYs, sprawling Plano repealed its forward-looking 2015 comp plan, and the racially tinged campaign against it could provide a blueprint for other efforts to preserve 1980s suburbia in Texas. (D Magazine)
The Las Vegas Sun is in favor of the Convention and Visitors Association’s plan to buy and extend the monorail along the Strip, and dubious of Elon Musk’s tunnel plan.
Los Angeles County approved a Vision Zero plan to eliminate pedestrian deaths outside city limits by 2035. (L.A. Daily News)
A Minnesota audit found that the state is not doing enough to regulate for-hire vehicles like limos, airport shuttles and party buses. (Minneapolis Star Tribune)
The Southwest Ohio Regional Transit Authority is looking to cut a deal to maintain pre-COVID levels of bus service in Cincinnati in exchange for city transit revenue and assets like bus depots. (Cincinnati Public Radio)
Streetsblog Chicago and Windy City advocacy groups succeeded in convincing the Illinois DOT to walk back a decision to eliminate bus-only lanes from Lakeshore Drive.
Vice President Joe Biden acknowledged today that the White House’s economic recovery push has created stumbling blocks for cities hoping to take advantage of the stimulus, but he defended the administration’s efforts to take a more holistic view of transportation, housing, and other urban concerns. Vice President Joe Biden (Photo: PolitiFact.com) After a speech touting […]
The Obama administration is taking its infrastructure push on the road. First stop: Philadelphia, to announce a $53 billion plan to invest in high-speed rail. To Vice President Joe Biden, high-speed rail isn’t just another administration initiative. He’s Mr. Amtrak. He gets it. Biden says he’s made 7,900 round trips between Wilmington and Washington on Amtrak. […]