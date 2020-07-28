Tuesday’s Headlines For You and Yours

Boris Johnson put some meat on his big bike infrastructure initiative. (Forbes)
The carpocalypse is here: A recent study found that vehicle-miles driven have nearly rebounded to pre-pandemic levels. (Smart Cities Dive)
An international group of mayors released a COVID-19 recovery report embracing Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo’s vision of a “15-minute” city, where everyone can walk or bike to work, schools and shopping within 15 minutes, leading even driving website Jalopnik to admit that saving cities might mean ditching cars.
Policies aimed at preventing climate change sometimes have the unintended consequence of raising housing costs and displacing residents. (Scientific American)
A little-known 1980 law deregulating the trucking industry paved the way for big-box stores and Amazon, while slashing trucker pay and forcing them to work longer hours. (Business Insider)
Public transportation can be made safe from COVID-19 and will play a key role in the economic recovery. (World Bank)
Residents who will be displaced by the widening of I-95 in Houston don’t have representation on the panel overseeing the project. (Houston Chronicle)
Washington, D.C. will turn three miles of car lanes and parking into bus-only lanes this summer. (Post)
California Lyft drivers say the company isn’t giving them enough personal protective equipment. (KPIX)
Volunteers in Pittsburgh are handing out masks to transit riders. (KDKA)
Boston’s Bluebike bike-share is expanding to five nearby communities. (Globe)
A memorial honored a cyclist killed by a dump-truck driver last year in Denver, where the city is building 125 miles of new bike lanes. (9 News)
Madison (State Journal) and Lancaster (LNP) are the latest cities to enact Vision Zero policies.
Charleston beachgoers are protesting parking restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19. (ABC News 4)
Seattle alt-weekly The Stranger sends up those public-input surveys where every single question seems like a no-brainer.
Portland. Minneapolis. Oklahoma City? Ok, so you probably won’t find that last one on any lists of the most bike-friendly cities in the U.S. But with a little bit of effort, the city could change, says Eric Dryer at Bike OKC. In a lot of ways, Oklahoma City has all the right ingredients to be a […]
Atlanta’s BeltLine of bike and pedestrian trails is raising property values in every place it touches. Denver’s new rail line will create a much-needed link between Union Station downtown and the airport, 23 miles away. Miami is building 500 miles of bike paths and trails. Los Angeles is breaking new ground with everything from rail […]