Tuesday’s Headlines For You and Yours

  • Boris Johnson put some meat on his big bike infrastructure initiative. (Forbes)
  • The carpocalypse is here: A recent study found that vehicle-miles driven have nearly rebounded to pre-pandemic levels. (Smart Cities Dive)
  • An international group of mayors released a COVID-19 recovery report embracing Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo’s vision of a “15-minute” city, where everyone can walk or bike to work, schools and shopping within 15 minutes, leading even driving website Jalopnik to admit that saving cities might mean ditching cars.
  • Policies aimed at preventing climate change sometimes have the unintended consequence of raising housing costs and displacing residents. (Scientific American)
  • A little-known 1980 law deregulating the trucking industry paved the way for big-box stores and Amazon, while slashing trucker pay and forcing them to work longer hours. (Business Insider)
  • Public transportation can be made safe from COVID-19 and will play a key role in the economic recovery. (World Bank)
  • Residents who will be displaced by the widening of I-95 in Houston don’t have representation on the panel overseeing the project. (Houston Chronicle)
  • Washington, D.C. will turn three miles of car lanes and parking into bus-only lanes this summer. (Post)
  • California Lyft drivers say the company isn’t giving them enough personal protective equipment. (KPIX)
  • Volunteers in Pittsburgh are handing out masks to transit riders. (KDKA)
  • Boston’s Bluebike bike-share is expanding to five nearby communities. (Globe)
  • A memorial honored a cyclist killed by a dump-truck driver last year in Denver, where the city is building 125 miles of new bike lanes. (9 News)
  • Madison (State Journal) and Lancaster (LNP) are the latest cities to enact Vision Zero policies.
  • Charleston beachgoers are protesting parking restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of COVID-19. (ABC News 4)
  • Seattle alt-weekly The Stranger sends up those public-input surveys where every single question seems like a no-brainer.

