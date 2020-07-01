Wednesday’s Headlines From All Sorts of Places
- House Democrats have produced the most detailed and comprehensive plan to tackle climate change in U.S. history. (Vox)
- President Trump is threatening to veto House Democrat’s $1.5 trillion infrastructure bill, which includes funding for public transit and climate change (The Hill). Still no word on his own infrastructure plan, three-and-a-half years and countless “infrastructure weeks” later.
- Black drivers are more likely to be pulled over than white ones, and Black cyclists are more likely to be ticketed, too — often for illegally riding on the sidewalk in neighborhoods where there are no protected bike lanes. Better design and replacing traffic cops with impartial cameras can help make streets safer and more equitable (Fast Company). That’s one reason why Philadelphia is considering switching to automated enforcement of parking in bus-only lanes (WHYY).
- The proliferation of outdoor dining raises the question of who public streets are really for — and whether they’re even public spaces anymore (City Lab). Cities in Michigan, though, believe such measures will help vulnerable communities get some fresh air (Model D).
- Urban planning is key to marches and protests’ success. Does a city have wide, straight streets and large public gathering places? Or is it low-density sprawl with no discernible center? (Smithsonian Magazine)
- Streetsblog alum Andy Bosselman reports that the coronavirus pandemic might be a good opportunity to reboot Denver’s Regional Transportation District, which has been wracked by driver shortages and chronic underfunding. (5280)
- In San Diego, the Route 7 bus has been a lifeline for people at high risk of COVID-19. (Los Angeles Times)
- The late Boyd Cauble — an assistant to Charlotte mayors and city managers for 37 years — helped build the city’s light rail system behind the scenes. (Observer)
- Israel is planning to build 90 miles of subway through 24 cities — the largest infrastructure project in the nation’s history. (Jerusalem Post)
- You Won’t Believe This Bike Ad the French Government Thinks Is Too Hot for TV. Actually, you probably will. (Streetsblog)