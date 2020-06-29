Monday’s Headlines From All Over the Place

COVID-19 has created a spurt of new cyclists. To keep them pedaling, The Conversation recommends building separated bike lanes, connecting networks, improving winter maintenance and providing incentives.
A flooded market meant the e-scooter industry was already shaky, and then the pandemic came along. But e-scooters seem safer than transit these days, so the remaining companies could come out stronger on the other side. (One Zero)
The House passed the INVEST Act last week, and Transportation for America lauds the bill for prioritizing maintenance (over road-building), funding transit and addressing climate change and equity.
Massachusetts Rep. Ayanna Pressley wants to invest $250 billion over five years on transit to increase service and reduce overcrowding on buses and trains during the pandemic. (Boston Globe)
Michigan Rep. Debbie Dingell is pushing for a measure in House Democrats’ infrastructure bill to require drunk-driving prevention systems in cars. (The Hill)
California is requiring all trucks sold in the state to be zero-emissions by 2045 (New York Times). And California is such a big market that as it goes, so goes the rest of the country, usually.
California is also asking a judge to force Uber and Lyft to comply with a new state law classifying their drivers as employees with benefits rather than contractors (CNN). The NY Times editorializes that the companies are exploiting workers by refusing to provide unemployment or other benefits, and rely on taxpayers to help keep fares artificially low.
Atlanta transit and equity groups are joining the chorus of voices urging police to ease up on traffic enforcement, which can disproportionately funnel people of color into the criminal justice system for minor infractions. (AJC)
Denver is using artificial intelligence to adjust the timing of crosswalk signals for pedestrians. (Smart Cities Dive)
Arkansas’s new 25-year transportation plan includes a greater emphasis on walking, biking, transit and safety. (Democrat-Gazette)
Providence converted a highway bridge into a pedestrian bridge than connects downtown with new waterfront neighborhoods. (Fast Company)
