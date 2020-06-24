Wednesday’s Headlines From Around the Country
- House Democrats revealed more details about their $1.5 trillion infrastructure bill, the Moving Forward Act. It includes funding for transit — with an emphasis on systems that offer frequent service over low operating costs — electrifying the postal fleet, zero-emissions buses and access for low-income neighborhoods. (The Hill)
- The House transportation bill, the $500 billion INVEST Act, could end the donor/donee debate over federal funding because every state would get more back than it paid in. (Eno Center for Transportation)
- A new study led by a Johns Hopkins professor provides more evidence that coronavirus doesn’t spread more easily in densely populated areas. (U.S. News & World Report)
- Cities everywhere are turning over streets and parking lots for dining al fresco during the pandemic, but it may not be enough to save restaurants. (City Lab)
- Even Fox News is getting behind the push to eliminate minimum parking regulations.
- The latest version of Google Maps will include information on “first mile” transportation options to help people figure out how to get to bus stops and train stations. (PC Magazine)
- Lyft settled a Department of Justice lawsuit alleging that it discriminates against passengers with disabilities, agreeing to require drivers to assist people with wheelchairs. (Tech Crunch)
- Los Angeles activists are joining counterparts in New York City and Minneapolis demanding that the L.A. transit system — which has a low crime rate — redirect funds for police to free fare and homeless outreach services. (L.A. Times)
- Boston prosecutors are investigating a police officer who allegedly dragged an older black off a bus last month and knelt on his back. The officer resigned before transit agency MBTA could fire him. (WDGH)
- The D.C. Metro is reopening 15 stations as coronavirus restrictions are lifted. (Washington Post)
- Tampa Bay officials approved a 10-year transit expansion plan and are sending it on to the Florida legislature. (WTSP)
- Austin officials expect a major drop in traffic deaths after they lower speed limits citywide. (Monitor)
- JUMP bikes have returned to Seattle under new owner Lime. (West Seattle Blog)
- Denmark has set a goal of slashing carbon emissions to 70 percent of 1990 levels within the next decade — even more ambitious than the rest of the European Union. (Bloomberg)