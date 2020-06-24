Wednesday’s Headlines From Around the Country

  • House Democrats revealed more details about their $1.5 trillion infrastructure bill, the Moving Forward Act. It includes funding for transit — with an emphasis on systems that offer frequent service over low operating costs — electrifying the postal fleet, zero-emissions buses and access for low-income neighborhoods. (The Hill)
  • The House transportation bill, the $500 billion INVEST Act, could end the donor/donee debate over federal funding because every state would get more back than it paid in. (Eno Center for Transportation)
  • A new study led by a Johns Hopkins professor provides more evidence that coronavirus doesn’t spread more easily in densely populated areas. (U.S. News & World Report)
  • Cities everywhere are turning over streets and parking lots for dining al fresco during the pandemic, but it may not be enough to save restaurants. (City Lab)
  • Even Fox News is getting behind the push to eliminate minimum parking regulations.
  • The latest version of Google Maps will include information on “first mile” transportation options to help people figure out how to get to bus stops and train stations. (PC Magazine)
  • Lyft settled a Department of Justice lawsuit alleging that it discriminates against passengers with disabilities, agreeing to require drivers to assist people with wheelchairs. (Tech Crunch)
  • Los Angeles activists are joining counterparts in New York City and Minneapolis demanding that the L.A. transit system — which has a low crime rate — redirect funds for police to free fare and homeless outreach services. (L.A. Times)
  • Boston prosecutors are investigating a police officer who allegedly dragged an older black off a bus last month and knelt on his back. The officer resigned before transit agency MBTA could fire him. (WDGH)
  • The D.C. Metro is reopening 15 stations as coronavirus restrictions are lifted. (Washington Post)
  • Tampa Bay officials approved a 10-year transit expansion plan and are sending it on to the Florida legislature. (WTSP)
  • Austin officials expect a major drop in traffic deaths after they lower speed limits citywide. (Monitor)
  • JUMP bikes have returned to Seattle under new owner Lime. (West Seattle Blog)
  • Denmark has set a goal of slashing carbon emissions to 70 percent of 1990 levels within the next decade — even more ambitious than the rest of the European Union. (Bloomberg)

 

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

New House Jobs Bill Dominated by Direct Aid to Cities

By Elana Schor |
Soon after the Senate signed off yesterday on a $150 billion package of tax extenders and unemployment benefits that was promoted as a job-creation measure — a bill that lacked dedicated new funding for transportation — Democrats on the House education and labor committee were releasing their own jobs legislation. The House proposal also lacks […]

Baucus Adds Transit Tax Benefit to Senate Transpo Bill

By Ben Goldman |
The Senate Finance Committee is currently marking up what lawmakers have christened the “Highway Investment, Job Creation and Economic Growth Act of 2012,” the final component of the Senate’s two-year transportation bill. This portion of the bill, put together by committee chair Max Baucus (D-MT), is responsible for the “pay-for” — identifying approximately $13 billion […]

Democrats Learning to Love the I-Word — But Will Words Bring Action?

By Elana Schor |
The White House is re-centering its message around economic and fiscal concerns ahead of tomorrow’s State of the Union address, with a new package of job-creation measures expected to vault to the top of the agenda and a three-year "spending freeze" pitched to deficit-wary conservative Democrats. Infrastructure: Democrats love it. But how will they fund […]