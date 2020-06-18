Thursday’s Headlines From the Four Corners of the Earth

House Democrats’ INVEST Act still includes too much highway money — though with a focus on repairs rather than new construction — but it would provide hundreds of millions for electrifying bus fleets and set new greenhouse gas standards (U.S. PIRG). Keep up to date at Transportation for America, which is tracking amendments to the bill.
As cars came to dominance, cities began to neglect their sidewalks. Now coronavirus has exposed the lack of investment. (Bloomberg)
To best serve users in the post-COVID era, transit agencies will have to think outside the box. (The City Fix)
Police use jaywalking laws to target people of color, and those laws should be lifted. (The Guardian)
Can robots be racist? Self-driving vehicles have a harder time recognizing pedestrians with darker skin, according to a recent study. (Smart State Initiative, Streetsblog)
The U.S. DOT is asking autonomous vehicle operators to voluntarily submit data on safety, but it’s unlikely to get enough takers for the data to mean anything. (The Verge)
Michael Andersen blogs for The Green Lane Project, a PeopleForBikes program that helps U.S. cities build better bike lanes to create low-stress streets. Of all the possible ways to break the law on a bicycle, pedaling on the sidewalk ought to be one of the most sympathetic. Yes, sidewalk biking is unpleasant and potentially dangerous […]
It’s amazing how easy it is to be a radical when you talk about changing any aspect of car culture in the United States. Take today’s featured post from the Streetsblog Network, from Newton Streets and Sidewalks. It is aptly titled "A Modest Proposal": Photo by The Truth About via Flickr. For the last year […]
Michael Andersen blogs for The Green Lane Project, a PeopleForBikes program that helps U.S. cities build better bike lanes to create low-stress streets. Sometimes, the most important question in the world is “why not?” For decades, U.S. cities built roads around driving and (sometimes) walking. If people wanted to bike, they were left to decide […]