Thursday’s Headlines From the Four Corners of the Earth

  • House Democrats’ INVEST Act still includes too much highway money — though with a focus on repairs rather than new construction — but it would provide hundreds of millions for electrifying bus fleets and set new greenhouse gas standards (U.S. PIRG). Keep up to date at Transportation for America, which is tracking amendments to the bill.
  • As cars came to dominance, cities began to neglect their sidewalks. Now coronavirus has exposed the lack of investment. (Bloomberg)
  • To best serve users in the post-COVID era, transit agencies will have to think outside the box. (The City Fix)
  • Police use jaywalking laws to target people of color, and those laws should be lifted. (The Guardian)
  • Can robots be racist? Self-driving vehicles have a harder time recognizing pedestrians with darker skin, according to a recent study. (Smart State Initiative, Streetsblog)
  • The U.S. DOT is asking autonomous vehicle operators to voluntarily submit data on safety, but it’s unlikely to get enough takers for the data to mean anything. (The Verge)
  • Pedestrian Observations explains why most privately owned passenger rail lines probably wouldn’t be profitable.
  • Dallas Area Rapid Transit is installing clear plastic droplet guards on buses to prevent drivers and passengers from spreading COVID-19. (Metro Magazine)
  • A new bike-share program debuts soon in Cleveland, and e-scooters are returning after companies pulled them because of the pandemic. (Scene)
  • Pinellas County, Florida now has an interactive online map where residents can share photos and stories about dangerous streets. (Patch)
  • The European Union’s 20 billion euro Mobility Package puts biking on equal footing with other modes of transportation. (Eltis)
  • China continues to build high-speed rail lines at a rapid clip, with plans to add 4,000 kilometers this year. (Nikkei Asian Review)

