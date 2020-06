Thursday’s Headlines from Here, There and Everywhere

Cities’ reliance on fines for minor offenses like jaywalking and traffic infractions disproportionately affects African Americans and contributes to racial injustice ( The Hill ). Armed police bring biases to traffic stops, and it would be fairer to use impartial cameras to catch speeders instead ( Vice ). Police killed African Americans like Philando Castile and Walter Scott after traffic stops, so Jalopnik goes a step further and argues for ending them altogether, quoting research showing that most traffic stops don’t actually lead to improved public safety while putting a burden on the poor.