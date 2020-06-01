Monday’s Headlines from Around the Nation

The nation was embroiled over the weekend in protests against continued police killings of unarmed African Americans, most recently George Floyd, killed last week by a Minneapolis police officer. Streetsblog NYC offered local coverage from New York.

On the national front, the New York Times and NY Daily News offered broad roundups, while Slate framed the story in exactly the right way: “Police Erupt in Violence Nationwide.”

In other news: