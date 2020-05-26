Tuesday’s Headlines from Around the Nation

Notoriously auto-centric and planning-averse Houston has an ambitious plan to fight climate change by electrifying city fleets, spending billions on transit and eliminating parking requirements. (City Lab)
For all its post-World War II problems, Buffalo has “good bones,” which makes it the perfect guinea pig to find out how mobility innovations actually work on the ground. (Vice)
As the metro Atlanta suburb of Gwinnett County prepares to — again! — try to convince voters to fund improved transit, no one is sure if or how the federal government will help fund it. (Saporta Report)
Boston’s Green Line is shut down for a year for construction, with bus rapid transit offered up as an alternative in the meantime. (Globe)
Los Angeles residents are not pleased with Mayor Eric Garcetti’s proposed cuts to sidewalk repairs and Vision Zero. (LAist)
Boulder is lowering speed limits on local streets to 20 miles per hour, significantly reducing the risk of death for pedestrians and cyclists colliding with a car (Colorado Daily). Advocates are also pushing to lower speed limits in Denver, where the city is behind on building sidewalks and bike lanes but gets high marks for other safety improvements (Denverite).
Bus and light rail service cut during the coronavirus pandemic is returning to Charlotte June 8 — along with fares. (Observer)
A Washington, D.C. report recommends widening sidewalks and reallocating street space to allow for social distancing, as well as free bike-sharing and more safety measures on transit. (Greater Greater Washington)
New Orleans is starting work on 11 miles of new bike lanes in the Algiers neighborhood. (Times-Picayune)
The pandemic is sparking a bike revolution in congestion-plagued Latin American cities (Americas Quarterly). The City Fix shines a spotlight on Columbia’s mobility plan, in particular.
Cities like Paris and Milan have plans to limit cars long after the pandemic ends. (Smithsonian Magazine)
Unable to assemble new funding from the state to significantly improve the rapid transit system, the city of Atlanta chose to focus on a cheaper-to-implement streetcar line. But more than two years after launch, ridership on the streetcar is falling far short of expectations.
Darin Givens is frustrated with how Atlanta is planning for the future. “We don’t feel like the city is building transit that fits needs, or places that fit transit,” says the founder of local advocacy site Thread ATL. “You see nodes of density nowhere near transit, located nowhere near a MARTA station or a regular MARTA bus. We’re not matching development and transit.”
The city seems to have learned from mistakes like its mixed-traffic streetcar and is looking to give future transit lines dedicated rights of way. Still, there are many more decisions ahead that will determine whether the city spends $2.5 billion in new transit revenue well or not.