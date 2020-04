Thursday’s Headlines From Around the Nation

It’s also important to understand who’s not riding transit. Commuter and heavy rail, used primarily by affluent office workers, is essentially empty, while ridership on buses, whose users tend to be poorer, is only down about a third or half. ( Eno Center for Transportation ). In Seattle, transit ridership has declined the most in more affluent neighborhoods where people are working from home ( Seattle Transit Blog ). This could have implications for post-coronavirus planning if the telecommuting trend continues.