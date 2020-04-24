Friday’s Headlines From Around the Nation

Public transportation might never fully recover from the COVID-19 pandemic (City Metric). Vancouver’s TransLink is laying off 1,500 workers and suspending 18 bus routes because it’s losing $75 million a month (CBC).
With gas tax revenue falling and electric cars getting more popular, the U.S. needs a new way to pay for road maintenance. (The Drive)
John Forester, a controversial figure in the cycling community because he opposed bike lanes and advocated riding with traffic, has died at the age of 90. (Forbes)
If people keep working from home, walkable neighborhoods will spring to life. (Treehugger)
A Portland freeway is carrying more cars at higher speeds since the COVID-19 pandemic started because traffic has stayed just below the tipping point — showing that it’s pointless to try to relieve congestion by widening roads without managing demand. (City Observatory)
The transit union in Philadelphia called off a strike Thursday and will continue talks on coronavirus safety measures. (KYW)
A $1 trillion draft economic stabilization plan from the U.S. Senate provides no financial assistance for the nation’s transit agencies, which have been bleeding red ink as the COVID-19 pandemic slashes fare collections and revenues from state sales and payroll taxes. Large transit agencies, whose budgets are generally more reliant on fare revenue, have taken […]