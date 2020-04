Friday’s Headlines From Around the Nation

The global economic slowdown is on track to cause the biggest fall in carbon dioxide emissions in history (well, the history of carbon dioxide emissions, at least). Emissions are projected to drop 7.5 percent in the U.S. and an incredible 58 percent in Europe ( Green Biz ). But in Wuhan, China, which recently emerged from lockdown, there’s been a spike in demand for new cars ( Streetsblog ), leading to fears that, when the coronavirus pandemic eases, people will choose to drive alone rather than take transit, causing even more congestion and pollution than before ( Planetizen ).