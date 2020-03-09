Monday’s Headlines
- A combination of suburban sprawl and highway construction has led to an explosion of congestion — a 144-percent increase in traffic delays between 1993 and 2017, according to “The Congestion Con,” a new report from Transportation for America. Cities that invested in transit fared better, while those that built roads fared worse (Curbed). The solution is mixed-use development around traditional street grids that allow residents to walk, bike or chain car trips together, resulting in less congestion (Smart Growth America).
- People complain constantly about riders carelessly parking dockless e-scooters, but one study found that only 2 percent are improperly parked. Meanwhile two-thirds of ride-hailing and delivery vehicles and taxis, and a quarter of private cars are improperly parked. (Smart Cities Dive)
- Opinions differ on what makes a street safe, often depending on how the user is traveling. But engineers know objectively how to design a safer street for everyone. (Greater Greater Washington)
- Transit agency Cap Metro is proposing a subway system underneath downtown Portland. (American-Statesman)
- An improved bus system and more sidewalks were at the top of the list for Nashville residents who participated in “listening sessions” to gather input on the city’s transportation needs. Mayor John Cooper wants to figure out what kinds of projects voters will support after a 2018 transit referendum failed. (Scene)
- The Phoenix (AZ Family), Seattle (The Stranger), New York (Gothamist) and Sacramento (KCRA) transit systems are taking extra precautions cleaning buses and trains because of coronavirus.
- A Florida man became a suspect in a burglary after Google tracked him riding his bike past the scene of the crime. (NBC News)
- Hillsborough County leaders who are hoping to build a rail line in Tampa went to Orlando to check out SunRail, but they got stuck in traffic, and the train left without them. (Tampa Bay Times)
- Americans like big trucks, and they cannot lie: Ever-growing SUVs and pickups are getting so large, they can’t fit into garages or parking spaces. (USA Today)
