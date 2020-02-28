Friday’s Headlines

Drivers killed 50 percent more pedestrians in 2019 than in 2009, according to the Governors Highway Safety Association. Causes include drunk and distracted driving, poor road design and heavier SUVs. ( Washington Post )

The National Transportation Safety Board partially blamed Tesla’s autopilot for a fatal 2018 crash, but the company doesn’t seem too interested in fixing the program. The ruling is further proof that the feds’ light-touch approach to regulating autonomous vehicles isn’t working ( Vox ). The NTSB chairman probably shouldn’t have to remind people that a Tesla on autopilot doesn’t actually drive itself, but here we are ( The Drive ).

The State Smart Transportation Initiative has a primer on how to bring equity to transportation policy and a report that says short commutes, walkability and access to transit influence people’s housing choices.

Can cargo e-bikes replaces SUVs and delivery vans? Treehugger says yes.

The Charlotte region is starting work on its first comprehensive transit plan, covering 12 counties and 17 transit systems in two states. ( Plan Charlotte )

Six years ago, the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority promised more frequent passenger rail service — more like a subway than commuter rail. It hasn’t happened yet. ( Philadelphia Magazine )

Massachusetts transit advocates are pushing for congestion pricing, higher gas taxes, Uber and Lyft fees and other measures to alleviate what one called a “transportation crisis.” ( Daily Free Press )

Maryland’s trains break down more often than any other state’s, according to Federal Transit Administration data. ( Greater Greater Washington )

Right now, Atlanta’s much-maligned streetcar is little more than a good place to nap. But plans for a major expansion could actually make it a useful way to get around. ( Curbed )

A new bike and pedestrian bridge is an essential link in Houston’s Brays Bayou Greenway. ( CultureMap )

Science confirms what we already know: People who drive expensive cars are probably jerks. The more the car costs, the less likely the driver will stop for people crossing on foot. ( CNN , Streetsblog adding more value )

File under: What the …. ? Apparently not even bike shops are immune from bikelash. One bike shop owner in San Francisco opposes a new bike lane because — stop us if you’ve heard this before — it would take away parking and curb space for deliveries. (Streetsblog SF)