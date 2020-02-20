Talking Headways Podcast: It Came from TRB! (Part I)

This week (and next!), we’ll be sharing poster presentations from January’s Transportation Research Board Annual Meeting in Washington, D.C.

Each year, professors and students from around the world present their transportation research in a great hall of knowledge that some believe is the best part of the conference. Getting to talk with folks about their work is extremely satisfying. If you want to learn more about any of the following researchers work, check out our show notes in your podcatcher of choice for links to their work.