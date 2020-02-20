Talking Headways Podcast: It Came from TRB! (Part I)

Talking Headways small

This week (and next!), we’ll be sharing poster presentations from January’s Transportation Research Board Annual Meeting in Washington, D.C.

Each year, professors and students from around the world present their transportation research in a great hall of knowledge that some believe is the best part of the conference. Getting to talk with folks about their work is extremely satisfying. If you want to learn more about any of the following researchers work, check out our show notes in your podcatcher of choice for links to their work.

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

Talking Headways Podcast: The Uber Effect

By Jeff Wood |
This week we're joined by Andrew Salzberg, head of transportation policy and research at Uber. Andrew talks about growing up in Montreal and his previous transportation work at the World Bank. We also chat about the importance of transportation policy at the city level and Uber's support for congestion pricing.

Talking Headways Podcast: The Essential Link Between Transit and Land Use

By Jeff Wood |
Think land use is none of a transit agency’s business? Think again. Transit routes serving sprawled-out areas draw fewer riders and cost more to operate than routes serving compact, walkable development. This week, Brian McMahon and GB Arrington join me to talk about our excellent new report, Linking Transit Agencies and Land Use Decision Making. This is a […]

Talking Headways Podcast: The Future of Shared Mobility

By Jeff Wood |
This week we’ve got a fascinating discussion from the Live.Ride.Share conference in Denver earlier this year. Hear what representatives from NRDC, Uber, Lyft, and U.S. DOT think about the future of shared-use mobility systems, carpooling services, autonomous vehicles, and their impact on cities and greenhouse gases. Speakers include: Mark Dowd, deputy assistant secretary for research and technology […]