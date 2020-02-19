Wednesday’s Headlines

- Presidential candidates Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar highlighted their support for passenger rail while campaigning in Nevada. (Roll Call)
- Axios (late to the party!) says that there’s more evidence that ride-hailing services are making traffic congestion worse.
- Uber is further disrupting the taxi industry by … letting people call an Uber like they would a taxi. (Smart Cities Dive)
- Pennsylvania lawmakers are looking for a way to replace $400 million in funding for transit that came from turnpike revenue. (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)
- Boston is considering running bus rapid transit lines in street medians and on highway shoulders. (Globe)
- A light rail line in southern Maryland could help relieve some of the nation’s worst traffic. (Greater Greater Washington)
- If courts strike down Hillsborough County’s transportation sales tax, the Tampa Bay Times urges the county to try again.
- Broadway in Los Angeles was already slated for some major changes to make it a more pedestrian friendly street, but once city council member wants to further and ban cars entirely. (L.A. Times)
- Milwaukee’s National Avenue (On Milwaukee), Pensacola’s Navy Boulevard (News Journal) and Asheville’s Charlotte Street (Citizen Times) are becoming Complete Streets.
- E-scooters are generating some colorful complaints in San Francisco. (Chronicle)
- NASCAR driver Jimmie Johnson might make his living behind the wheel, but in his time off he’s encouraging kids to ride bikes. (Florida Times-Union)