Wednesday’s Headlines

  • Presidential candidates Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar highlighted their support for passenger rail while campaigning in Nevada. (Roll Call)
  • Axios (late to the party!) says that there’s more evidence that ride-hailing services are making traffic congestion worse.
  • Uber is further disrupting the taxi industry by … letting people call an Uber like they would a taxi. (Smart Cities Dive)
  • Pennsylvania lawmakers are looking for a way to replace $400 million in funding for transit that came from turnpike revenue. (Pittsburgh Post-Gazette)
  • Boston is considering running bus rapid transit lines in street medians and on highway shoulders. (Globe)
  • A light rail line in southern Maryland could help relieve some of the nation’s worst traffic. (Greater Greater Washington)
  • If courts strike down Hillsborough County’s transportation sales tax, the Tampa Bay Times urges the county to try again.
  • Broadway in Los Angeles was already slated for some major changes to make it a more pedestrian friendly street, but once city council member wants to further and ban cars entirely. (L.A. Times)
  • Milwaukee’s National Avenue (On Milwaukee), Pensacola’s Navy Boulevard (News Journal) and Asheville’s Charlotte Street (Citizen Times) are becoming Complete Streets.
  • E-scooters are generating some colorful complaints in San Francisco. (Chronicle)
  • NASCAR driver Jimmie Johnson might make his living behind the wheel, but in his time off he’s encouraging kids to ride bikes. (Florida Times-Union)