Wednesday’s Headlines

Presidential candidates Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar highlighted their support for passenger rail while campaigning in Nevada. ( Roll Call )

Axios (late to the party!) says that there’s more evidence that ride-hailing services are making traffic congestion worse.

Uber is further disrupting the taxi industry by … letting people call an Uber like they would a taxi. ( Smart Cities Dive )

Pennsylvania lawmakers are looking for a way to replace $400 million in funding for transit that came from turnpike revenue. ( Pittsburgh Post-Gazette )

Boston is considering running bus rapid transit lines in street medians and on highway shoulders. ( Globe )

A light rail line in southern Maryland could help relieve some of the nation’s worst traffic. ( Greater Greater Washington )

If courts strike down Hillsborough County’s transportation sales tax, the Tampa Bay Times urges the county to try again.

Broadway in Los Angeles was already slated for some major changes to make it a more pedestrian friendly street, but once city council member wants to further and ban cars entirely. ( L.A. Times )

Milwaukee’s National Avenue ( On Milwaukee ), Pensacola’s Navy Boulevard ( News Journal ) and Asheville’s Charlotte Street ( Citizen Times ) are becoming Complete Streets.

E-scooters are generating some colorful complaints in San Francisco. ( Chronicle )